Growing Demand for Functional and Convenience Food & Beverage Products Driving the Growth of The Gelatin Market
The global gelatin market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 26, 2021 ) The global gelatin market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products and rising preferences for clean-label products are projected to drive the market for gelatin.
The food segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to a wide range of applications in food and high nutritional value. Gelatin is a highly rich protein source to be incorporated into functional & nutritional food & beverage products.
The rising demand for nutritional food & beverages has been stimulating the demand for gelatin. Gelatin is naturally derived from animal’s connective tissues and considered as a clean label ingredient. Hence, the increased consumer preferences for clean label products drive the growth of the global gelatin market.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the gelatin market. The dominance in this region is attributed to the high demand for nutritional and functional food & beverage products along with the growing pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the abundant availability of raw materials as well as the presence of key gelatin manufacturing contributes to the growth of the market in the region.
The major gelatin vendors include Darling Ingredients (US), Gelita (Germany), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine (Netherlands), India Gelatine & Chemicals (India), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Sterling Biotech Group (India), Italgelatine (Italy), and Gelnex (Brazil).
These players have adopted various growth strategies such as expansions & investments and new product launches to expand their presence in the global gelatin market. Expansions & investments are the most dominating strategy adopted by major players. This has helped key players to increase their presence in different regions.
