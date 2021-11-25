Safety Laser Scanner Market estimated to be worth $406 million by 2023
Safety Laser Scanner Market by Product Type (Mobile Safety Laser Scanner, Stationary Safety Laser Scanner), End-User Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Goods and Electronics) – Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 25, 2021 ) The report "Safety Laser Scanner Market by Product Type (Mobile Safety Laser Scanner, Stationary Safety Laser Scanner), End-User Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Goods and Electronics) – Global Forecast to 2023",overall safety laser scanner market is expected to grow from USD 304 million in 2018 to USD 406 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.99%. Safety laser scanners offer a long-term cost-effective solution for use with new machine installations or for retrofitting machines, plants, or even vehicles. Therefore, small form factor, high user-friendliness, seamless integration, and high on power efficiency collectively are responsible for the overall growth of the market. The healthcare & pharmaceutical end-user industry is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the mobile safety laser scanner market is expected to witness increased adoption
Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151486495
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Segment to Account for Larger Size of Safety Laser Scanner Market, Based on End-User Sector, by 2023
Lasers in the healthcare sector is used to improve patient safety and experience. Safety laser scanners are used extensively in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry that relates largely to drug manufacturing, which is the process of industrial-scale synthesis of pharmaceutical drugs. Laser-based safety scanners play a critical role in the optimization of warehousing, packaging, and logistics operations in manufacturing facilities. For instance, safety laser scanners are used in autonomous monitoring vehicles, or movable service robots for industrial use in the pharmaceuticals sector for collision avoidance while logistics operations are being executed. These scanners are used in receiving areas and manual warehouse areas and also for transport and storage.
Safety Laser Scanner Market Expected to Grow At Higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023 because of Increasing Fatalities within Workplaces
The overall safety laser scanner market, in terms of value, is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Key factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing fatalities within workplaces, increased automation with the adoption of Industry 4.0, and growing concerns for the safety of machines and workers on the production floor. Moreover, the adoption of AGVs and AGCs across end-user industries such as automotive, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and electronics are major drivers of the growth of the safety laser scanner market.
APAC to hold largest size of safety laser scanner market by 2023
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in the production facilities in APAC for various end-user industries such as automotive and consumer goods & electronics. Europe and North America are the next major regions that are expected to exhibit substantial growth rates in the safety laser scanner market with higher CAGR during the forecast period. Further, government policies are also in favor of increasing the number of manufacturing facilities in this region. Additionally, developing economies such as China and India dominate the consumer electronics market in APAC.
Key players profiled in this study include Leuze Electronics GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Hans Turck (US), Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd. (Japan), IDEC Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Datalogiv SpA (Italy), Arcus Automation Private Limited(India), and ReeR SpA (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151486495
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Segment to Account for Larger Size of Safety Laser Scanner Market, Based on End-User Sector, by 2023
Lasers in the healthcare sector is used to improve patient safety and experience. Safety laser scanners are used extensively in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry that relates largely to drug manufacturing, which is the process of industrial-scale synthesis of pharmaceutical drugs. Laser-based safety scanners play a critical role in the optimization of warehousing, packaging, and logistics operations in manufacturing facilities. For instance, safety laser scanners are used in autonomous monitoring vehicles, or movable service robots for industrial use in the pharmaceuticals sector for collision avoidance while logistics operations are being executed. These scanners are used in receiving areas and manual warehouse areas and also for transport and storage.
Safety Laser Scanner Market Expected to Grow At Higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023 because of Increasing Fatalities within Workplaces
The overall safety laser scanner market, in terms of value, is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Key factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing fatalities within workplaces, increased automation with the adoption of Industry 4.0, and growing concerns for the safety of machines and workers on the production floor. Moreover, the adoption of AGVs and AGCs across end-user industries such as automotive, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and electronics are major drivers of the growth of the safety laser scanner market.
APAC to hold largest size of safety laser scanner market by 2023
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in the production facilities in APAC for various end-user industries such as automotive and consumer goods & electronics. Europe and North America are the next major regions that are expected to exhibit substantial growth rates in the safety laser scanner market with higher CAGR during the forecast period. Further, government policies are also in favor of increasing the number of manufacturing facilities in this region. Additionally, developing economies such as China and India dominate the consumer electronics market in APAC.
Key players profiled in this study include Leuze Electronics GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Hans Turck (US), Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd. (Japan), IDEC Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Datalogiv SpA (Italy), Arcus Automation Private Limited(India), and ReeR SpA (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.