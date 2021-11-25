European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market worth $19.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the European Medical Equipment Maintenance market and other dependent submarkets.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 25, 2021 ) According to the new market research report, "European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device [imaging(MRI, CT, X-ray, mammography), Endoscopy, Monitoring, Dental, Lab Devices], Provider(OEM, ISO), Service (Preventive, Corrective), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2026" The European Medical Equipment Maintenance market is projected to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2026 from USD 12.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Growth Boosting Factors:
The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of medical vendors across European region, increasing adoption of patient-specific medical devices. Moreover, Growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, growth in associated equipment markets, adoption of innovative funding mechanisms, and the increasing purchase of refurbished medical equipment. However, the high initial costs and significant maintenance expenditure may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The diagnostic imaging equipment of device type segment to hold major market share by 2026
Based on device type, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring & life support devices, endoscopic devices, surgical equipment, ophthalmology equipment, medical lasers, electrosurgical equipment, radiotherapy devices, dental equipment, laboratory equipment, and durable medical equipment. Among the device type, the diagnostic imaging equipment segment held a major share of the market in 2020.
This segment includes services such as preventive maintenance, operational maintenance, corrective maintenance, software services, and expert services for training programs for biomedical technician teams of healthcare facilities. The increasing demand for maintenance services for diagnostic imaging equipment is attributed to their substantial replacement cost and the need to ensure maximum equipment uptime is a key factor encouraging the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Based on application, the preventive maintenance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European Medical Equipment Maintenance market in 2020
On the basis of service type, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. . Among these, the preventive maintenance segment dominated the market in 2020. Technological advancements in medical devices and the consequent need for their preventive maintenance are expected to drive the growth of this market segment
