AI in Genomics Market Insights - Opportunities and Challenges
According to the new market research report AI in Genomics Market is projected to reach $1,671 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 52.7% between 2020 and 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 25, 2021 ) According to the new market research report AI in Genomics Market is projected to reach USD 1,671 million by 2025 from USD 202 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 52.7% between 2020 and 2025
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36649899
The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market growth during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. The machine learning segment dominated this market in 2019, as pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies have widely adopted machine learning for drug genomics applications. This is because machine learning can extract insights from data sets, accelerating genomic research.
Based on application, the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. Diagnostics was the largest application segment in genomics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research on diseases and the decreasing cost of sequencing.
Challenge: Laack of curated genomics data
Data is a vital source to train and develop a complete and robust AI system. Earlier, datasets were mostlystructured and entered manually. However, the growing digital footprint and technology adoption, such as IoT in healthcare and life science, has resulted in large data volumes that are unstructured (and in theform of text, voice, or images)
Opportunity: focus on developing human-aware AI systems
The aim of developing AI technologies was to make them human-aware or capable of human thinking patterns. However, creating interactive and scalable machines remains a challenge for the developers of AI machines.
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in Genomics market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US.
Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36649899
Prominent players in the AI in Genomics Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Deep Genomics (Canada), BenevolentAI (UK), Fabric Genomics Inc. (US), Verge Genomics (US), Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US), MolecularMatch Inc. (US), Cambridge Cancer Genomics (UK), SOPHiA GENETICS (US), Data4Cure Inc. (US), PrecisionLife Ltd (UK),Genoox Ltd. (US), Lifebit (UK), Diploid (Belgium), FDNA Inc. (US), DNAnexus Inc. (US), Empiric Logic (Ireland), Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd. (US).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36649899
The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market growth during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. The machine learning segment dominated this market in 2019, as pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies have widely adopted machine learning for drug genomics applications. This is because machine learning can extract insights from data sets, accelerating genomic research.
Based on application, the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. Diagnostics was the largest application segment in genomics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research on diseases and the decreasing cost of sequencing.
Challenge: Laack of curated genomics data
Data is a vital source to train and develop a complete and robust AI system. Earlier, datasets were mostlystructured and entered manually. However, the growing digital footprint and technology adoption, such as IoT in healthcare and life science, has resulted in large data volumes that are unstructured (and in theform of text, voice, or images)
Opportunity: focus on developing human-aware AI systems
The aim of developing AI technologies was to make them human-aware or capable of human thinking patterns. However, creating interactive and scalable machines remains a challenge for the developers of AI machines.
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in Genomics market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US.
Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36649899
Prominent players in the AI in Genomics Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Deep Genomics (Canada), BenevolentAI (UK), Fabric Genomics Inc. (US), Verge Genomics (US), Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US), MolecularMatch Inc. (US), Cambridge Cancer Genomics (UK), SOPHiA GENETICS (US), Data4Cure Inc. (US), PrecisionLife Ltd (UK),Genoox Ltd. (US), Lifebit (UK), Diploid (Belgium), FDNA Inc. (US), DNAnexus Inc. (US), Empiric Logic (Ireland), Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd. (US).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.