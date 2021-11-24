Grain Silos and Storage System Market worth $1.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%
The global grain silos and storage system market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) The report "Grain Silos and Storage System Market by Silo Type (Flat bottom silo, Hopper silo, Grain bins, and Other silo types), Commodity Type (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Soybean, Sunflower, and Other commodity types), & Region – Global Forecast to 2025", The global grain silos & storage system market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69287165
Driver: Production of high-quality grains through effective storing and efficient post-harvest management to drive the market growth
A majority of the countries, including the US, Canada, Mexica, China, India, Germany, and the UK, which significantly export agricultural produce in the international markets, are focusing on maintaining the quality of their grains for a longer period of time. Their use is higher in the developed regions, as the farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale farmlands and store high quantities of crops for a longer period of time. In addition, due to the increased prevalence of farmers that can invest in set-up silos, the growth of the market is high in the region. The European region consists of many strong grain silo manufacturers. The key players in the silos market, such as Rostfrei Steels, Silos Cordoba, PRADO Silos, and Symaga, are now focusing on developing silos that meet the needs of farmers in different geographies.
Constraint: High initial investments in equipment and its set up affect their demand across developing countries across regions
Smallholder farmers comprise the majority of the cultivator population in all the regions of the world. They are devoid of appropriate resources and facilities to produce large yields. These farmers are increasingly unaware of the importance of effective storage and maintenance of high-quality grains produced. Small-scale farmers reside in rural areas and have limited land resources to be able to establish silos for storage. According to JMS equipment, the budget capital cost of a cylindrical silo vessel can vary from USD 50,000 for a small bolted silo to over USD 1,000,000 depending on the size and materials of construction. Such investments are possible for a small farmer. Hence, they are still adhering to the traditional methods of grain storage, resulting in a loss of at least 8%–10% of their produce.
By silo type, grain bins are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the grain silos and storage system market during the forecast period
The grain bins are constructed as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers that have a larger diameter than silos, which are offered in various heights. These type of grain bins are generally used for the storage of dry corn and soybeans, which meet the domestic or export demands for the use of feed, food, and fuel. They are also used for the storage of free-flowing grains or other non-corrosive granular materials up to 52 lb/ft3 (833 kg/m3). Grain bins have a storage capacity that ranges between 1,000 and over a million bushels of grains per structure. They are developed for aerating grains at cooler temperatures for safer and longer period of storage.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=69287165
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region’s increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, the region has limited arable land, inadequate water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions due to urbanization. China and India are ranked first and second, in terms of rice and wheat production, at the global level.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the grain silos & storage system market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHA£ (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69287165
Driver: Production of high-quality grains through effective storing and efficient post-harvest management to drive the market growth
A majority of the countries, including the US, Canada, Mexica, China, India, Germany, and the UK, which significantly export agricultural produce in the international markets, are focusing on maintaining the quality of their grains for a longer period of time. Their use is higher in the developed regions, as the farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale farmlands and store high quantities of crops for a longer period of time. In addition, due to the increased prevalence of farmers that can invest in set-up silos, the growth of the market is high in the region. The European region consists of many strong grain silo manufacturers. The key players in the silos market, such as Rostfrei Steels, Silos Cordoba, PRADO Silos, and Symaga, are now focusing on developing silos that meet the needs of farmers in different geographies.
Constraint: High initial investments in equipment and its set up affect their demand across developing countries across regions
Smallholder farmers comprise the majority of the cultivator population in all the regions of the world. They are devoid of appropriate resources and facilities to produce large yields. These farmers are increasingly unaware of the importance of effective storage and maintenance of high-quality grains produced. Small-scale farmers reside in rural areas and have limited land resources to be able to establish silos for storage. According to JMS equipment, the budget capital cost of a cylindrical silo vessel can vary from USD 50,000 for a small bolted silo to over USD 1,000,000 depending on the size and materials of construction. Such investments are possible for a small farmer. Hence, they are still adhering to the traditional methods of grain storage, resulting in a loss of at least 8%–10% of their produce.
By silo type, grain bins are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the grain silos and storage system market during the forecast period
The grain bins are constructed as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers that have a larger diameter than silos, which are offered in various heights. These type of grain bins are generally used for the storage of dry corn and soybeans, which meet the domestic or export demands for the use of feed, food, and fuel. They are also used for the storage of free-flowing grains or other non-corrosive granular materials up to 52 lb/ft3 (833 kg/m3). Grain bins have a storage capacity that ranges between 1,000 and over a million bushels of grains per structure. They are developed for aerating grains at cooler temperatures for safer and longer period of storage.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=69287165
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region’s increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, the region has limited arable land, inadequate water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions due to urbanization. China and India are ranked first and second, in terms of rice and wheat production, at the global level.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the grain silos & storage system market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHA£ (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.