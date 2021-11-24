Increase in Demand for Natural and Flavourful Food Products is Leading to an Increased Demand for Various Spices and Seasonings
The major trends influencing the spices & seasonings market are the increase in demand for processed meat and convenience products, clean labels gradually becoming mandatory, and a rise in preference for natural ingredients and flavors.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) The global spices and seasonings market is expected to grow from USD 21.3 billion in 2021 to USD 27.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. Spices are plant extracts that are added to food items for enhancing their color, aroma, flavor, taste, and shelf-life. These are available in whole, ground, or blend form. Among the various types of spices and seasonings considered in this study, pepper accounted for the largest share in the global market. Capsicum is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, prices for spices and seasonings vary from region to region. The prices are comparatively high for import-dependent regions such as Europe and North America. These regions account for a lower production share in the global market. As a result, such regions incur logistics and maintenance expenses while procuring spices from exporting countries. On the other hand, India and China are the key producers and exporters of spices incurring lower price rates. Hence, the variation of prices of spices hampers the overall growth rate of the spices and seasonings market, specifically for import-dependent countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=739
North America and Europe import a majority of spices from developing countries in Asia Pacific, which include India and China. There have been increasing incidences of adulteration of spices exported from these developing countries. Due to these incidences of adulteration and contamination, stringent regulations by the US FDA and the European Spice Association have been laid down for imported spices from Asian countries. Suppliers have to provide microbial contamination test certificates and also fulfill the requirements mentioned in the regulations.
A spice is adulterated when an ingredient prohibited by regulation, custom, or practice is added to it, primarily for economic gain. The regulatory standards ensure that the product does not contain ingredients that do not meet legislative or safety standards. Adulteration is often the intentional addition of an unauthorized or degraded ingredient or item to increase the spice’s value or to make it cheaper to produce. It is one of the major concerns for the spice industry.
Recently, there have been numerous recalls of dried spices due to chemical contamination. These include the presence of unauthorized colors/dyes and heavy metals. Instances of above-average levels of metals such as cadmium and pesticide residues were found in many spices which were recalled. The increasing incidences of spice adulteration have become a major restraint for the market.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=739
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
