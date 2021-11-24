Increasing Consumer Awareness and Low Entry Barriers to Drive the Market Growth for Functional Food Ingredients
The global functional food ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 98.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) The usage of functional food ingredients in the manufacturing of functional food & beverage products is expected to provide nutritive health benefits, prevent/resist chronic diseases, or act as energy boosters. The addition of functional food ingredients aids in the provision of nutritive benefits, over and above the basic nutritive capacities of traditional food products. The global functional food ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 98.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Functional food ingredients are largely defined as those ingredients that have been demonstrated to have specific physiological benefits, apart from the main nutritional benefits that are derived from food and beverages. Functional food comprises some bacterial strains and products of plant and animal origin, containing physiologically active compounds beneficial for human health, thereby reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Probiotics dominated the functional food ingredients market, by type, accounting for a share of about 47.7% in 2020. The market for probiotics is driven due to the functional benefits they offer to human health and the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. Probiotics are live microorganisms which when used or added in adequate amounts to a food product, confer a beneficial health benefit to the consumer. It provides numerous health benefits beyond providing basic nutritional value. They are intended to assist the body’s naturally occurring gut microbiota. Some of them are used to prevent diarrhea caused by antibiotics or as part of the treatment of antibiotic-related dysbiosis. Antigenotoxicity, antimutagenicity, and anticarcinogenicity are important potential functional properties of probiotics.
South America is projected to be the fastest-growing market. The growth in demand for health & wellness products and the increase in income levels in emerging countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, are the key factors that drive the functional food ingredients market in the region. However, the regional potential for functional food & beverage products can majorly be tapped into by increasing the level of information and awareness, the credibility of the products sold among the populace, research investments and regulatory practices conducted and implemented in the region. All these factors have further propelled consumers to move towards increased adoption of healthier products in the region.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=9242020
