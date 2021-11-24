Latest report on Top 10 Advanced Materials & Technologies by MarketsandMarkets
[314 Pages Report] The top 10 advanced materials & technologies in electronics report cover the emerging products in the electronics domain.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) The report "Top 10 Advanced Materials & Technologies Market by Product (G. Fast Chipset, Quantum Dots, Flexible Battery, Graphene, 3D IC & 2.5D IC Packaging, Organic Electronics, Smart Glass, Others) - Global Forecast to 2021", The top 10 advanced materials & technologies in electronics market covers new or modifications to the existing materials & technologies to obtain superior performance or efficiency. The top 10 advanced materials & technologies in electronics market includes high growth materials & technologies in the electronics domains such as G. fast chipset, quantum dots, graphene, 3D IC & 2.5D IC packaging, organic electronics, flexible battery, carbon nanotubes, biochip, silicon carbide in semiconductor, and smart glass.
“G. Fast Chipset is the fastest-growing technology of the top 10 advanced materials & technologies market”
Factors such as supportive government policies to meet national broadband plans, and faster speed of G. fast technology over shorter copper length are helping the G. fast chipset industry grow rapidly in North America and Europe. Moreover, the growing demand of ultrafast broadband services, lower cost of deployment, growth of 4K TV, and increased competition among the broadband service providers in developed countries are also expected to drive the market. The APAC region is expected to offer huge growth opportunities for companies operating in the G. fast chipset market. Low manufacturing cost and availability of copper-based fixed broadband infrastructure in China and Japan and presence of major DSL (Digital Subscriber Line) and CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment) equipment manufacturers would drive the growth of the G. fast chipset market in this region.
Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205930560
“Quantum dots is estimated to dominate the material market in electronics domain”
The adoption of the quantum dots technology is increasing across the globe. The quantum dots market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, and region. The consumer application accounted for a market share of 42.2% in 2015. Cadmium Selenide is mostly used material in quantum dot that are applied in various fields. The APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 66.5% from 2016 to 2021. The reason for the high growth is inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products.
“Flexible battery is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period”
Flexible batteries are designed to be flexible, lightweight, and compact to fit in the design of miniature devices. Smart packaging, wearable devices, consumer electronics, wireless communications, and medical devices are some of the emerging applications for these batteries. The flexible battery market is segmented on the basis of type, chargeability, application, and region. Rechargeable flexible battery led this segment having accounted for a share of ~63% in 2016. The increasing use of rechargeable battery in consumer electronics and wearable devices is expected to drive the flexible battery segment during the forecast period.
Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205930560
Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd. (Israel), QD Vision Inc. (U.S.), Nanosys Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Graphene NanoChem Plc (Malaysia), CVD Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), TSMC Ltd. (Taiwan), Universal Display Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd (Korea), and others are some of the companies operating in the top 10 advanced materials & technologies in electronics market.
“G. Fast Chipset is the fastest-growing technology of the top 10 advanced materials & technologies market”
Factors such as supportive government policies to meet national broadband plans, and faster speed of G. fast technology over shorter copper length are helping the G. fast chipset industry grow rapidly in North America and Europe. Moreover, the growing demand of ultrafast broadband services, lower cost of deployment, growth of 4K TV, and increased competition among the broadband service providers in developed countries are also expected to drive the market. The APAC region is expected to offer huge growth opportunities for companies operating in the G. fast chipset market. Low manufacturing cost and availability of copper-based fixed broadband infrastructure in China and Japan and presence of major DSL (Digital Subscriber Line) and CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment) equipment manufacturers would drive the growth of the G. fast chipset market in this region.
Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205930560
“Quantum dots is estimated to dominate the material market in electronics domain”
The adoption of the quantum dots technology is increasing across the globe. The quantum dots market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, and region. The consumer application accounted for a market share of 42.2% in 2015. Cadmium Selenide is mostly used material in quantum dot that are applied in various fields. The APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 66.5% from 2016 to 2021. The reason for the high growth is inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products.
“Flexible battery is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period”
Flexible batteries are designed to be flexible, lightweight, and compact to fit in the design of miniature devices. Smart packaging, wearable devices, consumer electronics, wireless communications, and medical devices are some of the emerging applications for these batteries. The flexible battery market is segmented on the basis of type, chargeability, application, and region. Rechargeable flexible battery led this segment having accounted for a share of ~63% in 2016. The increasing use of rechargeable battery in consumer electronics and wearable devices is expected to drive the flexible battery segment during the forecast period.
Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205930560
Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Sckipio Technologies SI Ltd. (Israel), QD Vision Inc. (U.S.), Nanosys Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Graphene NanoChem Plc (Malaysia), CVD Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), TSMC Ltd. (Taiwan), Universal Display Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd (Korea), and others are some of the companies operating in the top 10 advanced materials & technologies in electronics market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.