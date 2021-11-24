Microbial Identification Systems Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report
Microbial Identification Market by Product & Service (Instrument & Software, Consumable, Service), Method (Phenotypic, Proteomic), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, PCR), Application (Diagnostic, Food Testing), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species.
According to a study conducted by ClinicalTrials.gov, to prevent screening shortages, an innovative PCR-free alternative strategy was developed based on the detection of specific protein signatures in human saliva by MALDI-TOF MS profiling. MALDI-TOF MS profiling is a method used in routine diagnostics by microbiology laboratories for the identification of microorganisms.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the US, China, India, as well as many major European countries. Since most of these countries are major manufacturers of the instruments and consumables used for microbial identification, the pandemic and nationwide lockdowns have caused a decline in the sales of these products. This has negatively affected the microbial identification market. However, the market is expected to recover in the next one to two years.
Microbial identification is mainly used for human disease diagnosis. It delivers rapid and reliable results that help in the timely adoption of appropriate therapies. Microbial identification products can improve the management of infectious diseases, especially in areas with inadequate healthcare infrastructure. It is estimated that approximately 1,400 pathogens can cause human diseases.
Furthermore, incidents such as the Zika epidemic (2016), Ebola epidemic (2014), H1N1 swine flu pandemic (2009), H5N1 Avian flu pandemic (2004), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic (2003), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic (2019–2020) have caused serious health concerns. They also lead to an increased demand for diagnostic products, including those for microbial identification.
The consumables used for identification techniques are also expensive, and there is an added labor cost. Many of the new rapid tests typically range from USD 100–USD 250; they cost significantly more than the conventional culture methods. The estimated cost for instruments, media, and labor is excessively high for some end users.
Automated microbial identification systems are priced within the range of USD 50,000 to USD 75,000. Pharmaceutical companies require many such systems and, hence, the capital cost increases significantly. Academic research laboratories generally cannot afford such systems as they have limited budgets.
In addition, the maintenance costs and several other indirect expenses result in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership of these instruments. This hinders the mass adoption of automated microbial identification systems, especially by relatively small institutions.
The emerging economies are expected to become a focal point for the growth of the microbial identification market. The Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern, and Latin American regions are relatively untapped markets for microbial identification companies compared to Europe and North America.
On the basis of product service type, the consumables market is segmented into panels/ID cards media, kits and other consumables. In 2019, panels/ID cards media accounted for the largest share of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards, and media enable the easy and rapid identification of microorganisms and is a key factors driving market growth
