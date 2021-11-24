Technologies and Market Research For Sports Medicine Market — COVID-19 Impact Overview
The sports medicine market is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growth in the sports medicine market is primarily driven by factors such the increasing incidences of spo
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) Globally, the incidence of sports injuries has increased over the last few years, primarily due to the growing participation in sports as well as active participation in fitness activities (as a result of the growing focus on leading healthy lifestyles).
According to Stanford Children’s Health, approximately 30 million adolescents and children in the US participate in sports annually, and more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported each year. According to the Board of Certification for Athletic Trainers, an estimated 2 million acute ankle injuries occur annually in the US.
The incidence of ligament tears and fractures is high among people participating in sports. Also, the lower extremity constitutes a major portion of sports injuries, globally. With the increasing participation in sports (among children as well as adults) and subsequent growth in the incidence of sports injuries, the demand for injury management and rehabilitation is expected to increase across the globe. This is considered a positive indicator of the growth of the sports medicine market.
Growth in the sports medicine market is primarily driven by factors such the increasing incidences of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products treatment modalities, developments in the field of regenerative medicine, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
One of the major challenges for the sports medicine market is the lack of trained orthopedic professionals as orthopedic surgeons carry out most of the procedures for various sports injuries. According to a new report by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), published in April 2018, there will be a shortage of between 20,700 and 30,500 physicians for surgical specialties in the US by 2030.
In the sports medicine field, there is an increasing need for trained professionals with the relevant experience and knowledge about using orthobiologics and performing specific surgeries. Sports medicine surgeons provide diagnosis and treatment for musculoskeletal injuries and related disorders that are caused during sports activities.
The body support recovery products segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Products such as braces, supports, and physiotherapy equipment are required before and after procedures involving reconstruction. Thus, the demand for these devices is growing due to the increasing number of sports injuries globally.
Sports medicine is widely used for the prevention of sports injuries as well as for the cure, recovery, and rehabilitation of athletes. The sports medicine applications market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot ankle, elbow wrist, back spine, hip groin, and other injuries. The knee injuries segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that a large number of knee injuries are recorded across major sports, globally, accounting for approximately 40% of all injuries due to sports.
The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sports medicine market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like Complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures being carried out in hospitals. However, the physiotherapy centres and clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, primarily due to the cost-effectiveness and easy accessibility of sports medicine equipment.
The major vendors in the global sports medicine market include Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US), Össur (Iceland), MedShape (US), Cramer Products (US), Biotek ( India), RôG Sports Medicine (US).
Factors such as the rising popularity of sports and physical activity, increasing awareness regarding the prevention treatment of sports injuries, and growing investments in sports medicine are driving the North American sports medicine market.
