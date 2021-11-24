Cleanroom Technology Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Future Growth
The increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the high operational cost associated with the cleanrooms is
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) With the increasing demand for certified products, various quality certifications such as ISO checks and National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS) have been made mandatory for ensuring that the standards for manufacturing processes and products are being upheld. The quality certifications require products to be processed in a cleanroom environment to ensure minimum possible contamination.
The cost of construction of standard cleanrooms for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing may range between USD 100 to more than USD 1,000 per square foot. Also, the price per square foot is not the same for ISO 6 and ISO 8 cleanrooms. This is because the amount of air supplied is different in both classes of cleanrooms.
Emerging Asian and Latin American markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cleanroom technologies market, primarily due to the presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, availability of a skilled workforce, government initiatives to boost local manufacturing, and lower cost of clinical trials in these countries.
Cleanrooms are mostly designed according to customer requirements based on product specifications and customer-specific design requirements. However, there are no specific guidelines for cleanroom designs for different application areas or product types.
The consumables segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing has resulted in the increased adoption of the consumables in the cleanroom technologies market. Also, the large number of RD activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end users.
The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.
The cleanroom technologies market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.
Key Market Players
The prominent players in this market are Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Exyte AG (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Labconco Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Taikisha Ltd. (Japan).
North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2019. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.
The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, increasing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology.
