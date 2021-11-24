Industry Research, Segmentation And Key Players Analysis For Medical Ceramics Market
Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Zirconia, Alumina, Hydroxyapatite, Glass, Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive, Piezoceramics), Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Diagnostic, Surgical Implants, Dermal Fillers) - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2021 ) Increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries wound healing applications; the rising number of hip knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are responsible for the significant growth of the market during the review period.
For instance, KRAKDENT 2020, the largest dental show in Poland and an event that attracts over 15,000 visitors worldwide, have been rescheduled. The CEO of Straumann Group announced that the COVID-19 outbreak was expected to reduce sales in the Asia Pacific in FY 2020 by at least USD 31 million. Additionally, DENTSPLY Sirona recently predicted that its sales in the Chinese, South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese markets would fall by a cumulative USD 60–70 million in FY 2020.
Medical implants are artificial devices that are used to replace damaged or missing biological parts. Implants help deliver medication, monitor body functions, and provide support to organs and tissues in different applications (such as dental, orthopedic, and cardiovascular).
The medical implants market is driven by the growing healthcare needs of the senior population, advancements in medical technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, neuropathic diseases, and congenital disorders, among others.
Medical ceramics are key components in the manufacturing of various implantable devices, such as orthopedic implants (artificial hips, knee, shoulder, wrists, fracture fixation, and bone grafts), cardiovascular implants (heart valves, pacemakers, catheters, grafts, and stents), dental implants (enamels, fillings, prosthetics, and orthodontics), and hearing implants (cochlear implants).
Download PDF Brochure With Latest Edition @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237425129
Also, regulatory procedures are complicated, restrictive, and depend on the composition of ceramics and their future applications, making the approval process for medical ceramic products cumbersome, expensive, and time-consuming. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the medical ceramics market to a certain extent.
The healthcare industry in emerging markets is growing rapidly, thus providing growth opportunities for medical ceramics manufacturers. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are among the world’s fastest-growing economies. The World Economic Forum estimates these emerging economies to account for around one-third of the global healthcare expenditure by 2020.
The rising geriatric population in these countries will lead to increased demand for medical facilities and devices, which is likely to propel the growth of the medical ceramics market. Moreover, growth in these markets can primarily be attributed to the low prices of dental treatments in these countries compared to developed economies and their infrastructural development. As an example, dental crowns cost USD 2,000 in the US and USD 1,000 in the UK, as compared to USD 100 in the Philippines, USD 300 in India, and USD 400 in Mexico. Along with the major cost advantage, dental tourism also offers shorter waiting durations.
To get a free sample report, Click here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237425129
Additionally, medical device manufacturers are also setting up their facilities in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In recent years, key players such as Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, BIOTRONIK, Hoya Surgical Optics, Life Technologies, Medtronic, Siemens Medical Instruments, and AB SCIEX have set up their manufacturing and RD facilities in Singapore. The saturated mature markets in developed countries will further compel medical ceramics manufacturers to focus on emerging markets in the coming years.
Due to the long lifespan and various mechanical and optical properties of medical ceramics, the different composites used in various end-use applications face recyclability and reparability. This is one of the major challenges hampering the growth of the medical ceramics market.
Bioinert ceramics exhibit high fracture toughness, low thermal conductivity, excellent resistance to wear corrosion, and extremely high bending tensile strength. Bioinert ceramics are widely used in the orthopedic dental industry.
The major players operating in the medical ceramics market are CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Tosoh (Japan), Johnson Johnson (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), APC International (US), TRS Technologies (US)
#Medical Ceramics Market #Medical Ceramics #Medical #Ceramics #Health #Healthcare
For instance, KRAKDENT 2020, the largest dental show in Poland and an event that attracts over 15,000 visitors worldwide, have been rescheduled. The CEO of Straumann Group announced that the COVID-19 outbreak was expected to reduce sales in the Asia Pacific in FY 2020 by at least USD 31 million. Additionally, DENTSPLY Sirona recently predicted that its sales in the Chinese, South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese markets would fall by a cumulative USD 60–70 million in FY 2020.
Medical implants are artificial devices that are used to replace damaged or missing biological parts. Implants help deliver medication, monitor body functions, and provide support to organs and tissues in different applications (such as dental, orthopedic, and cardiovascular).
The medical implants market is driven by the growing healthcare needs of the senior population, advancements in medical technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, neuropathic diseases, and congenital disorders, among others.
Medical ceramics are key components in the manufacturing of various implantable devices, such as orthopedic implants (artificial hips, knee, shoulder, wrists, fracture fixation, and bone grafts), cardiovascular implants (heart valves, pacemakers, catheters, grafts, and stents), dental implants (enamels, fillings, prosthetics, and orthodontics), and hearing implants (cochlear implants).
Download PDF Brochure With Latest Edition @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237425129
Also, regulatory procedures are complicated, restrictive, and depend on the composition of ceramics and their future applications, making the approval process for medical ceramic products cumbersome, expensive, and time-consuming. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the medical ceramics market to a certain extent.
The healthcare industry in emerging markets is growing rapidly, thus providing growth opportunities for medical ceramics manufacturers. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are among the world’s fastest-growing economies. The World Economic Forum estimates these emerging economies to account for around one-third of the global healthcare expenditure by 2020.
The rising geriatric population in these countries will lead to increased demand for medical facilities and devices, which is likely to propel the growth of the medical ceramics market. Moreover, growth in these markets can primarily be attributed to the low prices of dental treatments in these countries compared to developed economies and their infrastructural development. As an example, dental crowns cost USD 2,000 in the US and USD 1,000 in the UK, as compared to USD 100 in the Philippines, USD 300 in India, and USD 400 in Mexico. Along with the major cost advantage, dental tourism also offers shorter waiting durations.
To get a free sample report, Click here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237425129
Additionally, medical device manufacturers are also setting up their facilities in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In recent years, key players such as Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, BIOTRONIK, Hoya Surgical Optics, Life Technologies, Medtronic, Siemens Medical Instruments, and AB SCIEX have set up their manufacturing and RD facilities in Singapore. The saturated mature markets in developed countries will further compel medical ceramics manufacturers to focus on emerging markets in the coming years.
Due to the long lifespan and various mechanical and optical properties of medical ceramics, the different composites used in various end-use applications face recyclability and reparability. This is one of the major challenges hampering the growth of the medical ceramics market.
Bioinert ceramics exhibit high fracture toughness, low thermal conductivity, excellent resistance to wear corrosion, and extremely high bending tensile strength. Bioinert ceramics are widely used in the orthopedic dental industry.
The major players operating in the medical ceramics market are CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Tosoh (Japan), Johnson Johnson (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), APC International (US), TRS Technologies (US)
#Medical Ceramics Market #Medical Ceramics #Medical #Ceramics #Health #Healthcare
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.