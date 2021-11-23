Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2020–2025
Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled, Patient Side), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardio, Gastroenterology, Nephrology), Surgical (Ortho, Neuro, Cardio) - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2021 ) The evolution of fluoroscopy systems and C-arms from traditional X-ray image intensifier technology to digital flat-panel detectors (FPDs) has brought about significant advancements in fluoroscopic imaging.
Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market is attributed to factors such as advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.
FPDs have a number of advantages over image intensifiers, including compact sizes and reduced radiation dose. Systems with FPDs have the potential for higher image resolution than their predecessors.
Although resolution varies from model to model, overall, FPDs have the ability to produce a more consistent and high-quality digital image. Moreover, while the quality of images generated from traditional image intensifiers deteriorates as the system ages, this is not the case with FPDs.
They continue to deliver the same image quality even years after use and can provide a wider and more dynamic range of imaging compared to image intensifiers. Additionally, the field of vision reduces with higher magnification in the case of image intensifiers, which does not happen if FPDs are used.
FPDs offer no image distortion, greater sensitivity, and better patient coverage. Due to their advantages, many hospitals are now opting for FPD fluoroscopes. The growing preference for advanced technologies, and the need to shift to new, more efficient products, will be a key factor driving the growth of this market segment.
Fluoroscopic procedures can result in high radiation dose exposure for complex procedures, such as stent placement. These procedures are time-consuming, which greatly increases the radiation that patients are exposed to and the risk of hazards such as radiation-induced injuries to the skin and underlying tissues.
Many hospitals in developing countries are unable to invest in fluoroscopy equipment due to their high costs, poor reimbursement rates, and budget constraints, and therefore prefer refurbished systems. These systems are less expensive than new systems — approximately 40% to 60% of the original price.
As a result, many market leaders are promoting refurbished devices. Siemens’ Medical Proven Excellence Program, GE Healthcare’s GoldSeal Program, and Philips’ Diamond Select Program are some noteworthy global refurbishing programs that promote the utilization of refurbished imaging systems. Increasing demand for refurbished devices poses a major challenge to the sales of new instruments — and, subsequently, to the growth of market players and small manufacturers.
The mobile C-arms segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile C-arms market. C-arms are used for a wide range of applications, including surgeries for cardiovascular diseases, neurosurgeries, and surgeries for gastroenterology, orthopedics, traumatology, and urology disorders.
On the basis of region, the fluoroscopy equipment market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market.
Major players operating in the fluoroscopy equipment market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Lepu Medical Technology (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and ADANI Systems (Belarus).
