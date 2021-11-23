The Cantrill Book Two: The Spider King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Complacency gives rise to an evil dictator in the second book of the popular Cantrill series. Announcing the Release of New Fiction—The Cantrill Book Two: The Spider King—by K. Raymond Zabielski, Published by Outskirts Press
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2021 ) November 10, 2021 – Denver, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the highly anticipated release of K. Raymond Zabielski’s newest novel, The Cantrill Book Two: The Spider King.
Fifty years after the first Battle of Harding, with the terror of the hostile kingdom of Altrumont but a distant memory, the Freelands begin to crack from within. Archivist and historian Etob Sheerbain has tried to educate his people about the past, but his stories and warnings are dismissed by many. While some stay vigilant and watchful, trouble grows in their midst as a contingent of malcontents, led by the blustering Banto Weathers, creates rifts among the Freelanders. Watching and waiting, King Zytree of Altrumont bides his time, with the horrifying brilliance that can come only when superb intelligence meets a moral void.
Book Two of The Cantrill brings back beloved characters and introduces new ones, including fearless double agent Twinton Marx; the mysterious refugee Peri, whose culinary skill earns him a royal appointment; Jaron and Asyla, the courageous next generation of leaders in the Freelands; and the formidable, complex Des Kwaln, the indispensable woman behind King Floren’s throne, whose trustworthiness is matched only by her hatred of Altrumont.
Sweeping in scope, richly detailed and superbly insightful, The Spider King is extraordinary epic fantasy that is both a thrilling adventure and a feast for the heart and soul.
At 344 pages, The Cantrill Book Two: The Spider King is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-3233-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $20.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4670-7 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $37.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Fantasy / Epic
About the Author: K. Raymond Zabielski is a native of Long Island, New York. He began writing The Cantrill series in the Catskills and Adirondacks, where he spent time hiking and camping, reinforcing his deep love of nature. In addition to his passion for storytelling and the great outdoors, he loves animals. After a stint in Florida, Zabielski moved to Colorado, back to the mountains, which continue to inspire him as a writer.
