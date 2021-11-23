Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Poetry Collection: Water for the Rose by Wayne Luthi
November 11, 2021 – Denver, CO and Louisville, KY – In 1967, while working in the Air Force control tower at night after the aircraft were down for the evening, Wayne Luthi would write letters home and dabble in writing poetry. Today, he has just released
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2021 ) “The world is a sea of poetry, yet with everyday demands for our attention and our survival, we are almost forced solely into the expedient,” Luthi explains. “With little room left for a faculty that requires us to slow down for it to function, imagination, reflection and wonder have to hitchhike to find their way to our deeper places. Like the old phonographs that played vinyl records, poems are running at 33 rpm, whereas the business of the everyday is running on 45 or 78 rpm, which runs the records a lot quicker, but the beauty and clarity of the music are missed.”
The poems contained in Water for the Rose are for finding an experience of delight in an image or the association of images that aren’t normally put together. There are many that offer a unique perspective that speaks to the reader in some way—maybe places that haven't been spoken to for a while.
In an early review, Marsha Floyd writes, “Water for the Rose is a collection of introspective poems that are better appreciated in the calm of the day and not the hustle and bustle of life. Don't read it on your way to work; read it at the end of the day with a nice beverage. The poems are thought-provoking, eclectic, and sensual…conversational, perfect for a book club.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/WaterForRose.
At 84 pages, Water for the Rose is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the poetry category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4327-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $13.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: POETRY
About the Author: Wayne Luthi is an aviation enthusiast. A former Air Force air traffic controller, he holds a private pilot license with about 130 hours, and a BA in International Relations from San Francisco State. He is also a photo-collage artist and a landscape designer and contractor. Wayne is a trained facilitator for The Mankind Project and for Bert Hellinger's Family Constellation work. Married for 47 years, Wayne loves to cook, especially French food. The Louisville, Kentucky, author has released a second poetry collection on the heels of Water for the Rose. I’m Here; Let’s Go Home has also been published by Outskirts Press.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
