Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market estimated to be worth $681.3 million by 2023
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Dry and Wet & Dry), Power Source (Electric & Pneumatic), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Metalworking, and Building & Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2021 ) According to the new market research report "Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Dry and Wet & Dry), Power Source (Electric & Pneumatic), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Metalworking, and Building & Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", the industrial vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow from USD 536.9 million in 2018 to USD 681.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Benefits offered by industrial vacuum cleaners that include removal of tough deposits and hard stains from industries, continuous cleaning operations, and saving on the labor and man hours, which drive the industrial vacuum cleaner market. Increasing awareness about hygiene and safety requirements at the workplace and rising labor cost in developing countries are also fueling the growth of industrial vacuum cleaner market. Dirty and contaminated areas in industries can impact significantly on the health of an employee. Further, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an agency of the United States Department of Labor, has stated the rules for clean and hygienic workplaces. Therefore, many industrial cleaning equipment manufacturers offer industrial vacuum cleaners that comply with OSHA standards.
Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246927309
Market for food & beverages industry expected to capture largest market share during the forecast period
The housekeeping activity in the food & beverages industry is a regulatory requirement. The industry is more particular in its cleaning solutions. In the food & beverages industry, vacuum cleaners need to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and must implement Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) in their process.
The food & beverages industry is always in spotlight owing to the health and safety of consumers. OSHA estimates that every year foodborne illnesses cost the food industry more than USD 15.6 billion and send many Americans to the hospitals. Therefore, food processing facilities need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in all food processing areas.
Industrial vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The global industrialization in emerging countries, such as China and India, has led to increasing demand for quick cleaning solutions. The setting up the special economic zones (SEZs) and dedicated industrial corridors in India fueling the growth of the manufacturing sector. Therefore, there has been an increase in micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises in the country. This has increased the demand for commercial cleaning equipment, such as vacuum cleaners. The adoption of advanced cleaning equipment is expected to rise in the coming year in these countries, especially in India.
Alfred Kaercher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nilfisk A/S (Denmark), and Tennant Company (US) are among the key players in this market. Other companies covered in this report are Comac SpA (Italy), Nederman Holding AB (Sweden), Suiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hako GmbH (Germany), Eureka Forbes Limited (India), EXAIR Corporation (US), Diversey, Inc. (Tasky) (US), Numatic International Ltd. (UK), Delfin Industrial Vacuums (Italy), Ruwac Industriesauger GmbH (Germany), Kraenzle (Germany), Sibilia S.r.l. (Italy), American Vacuum Company (US), Debus GmbH (Germany), RGS Vacuum System (Italy), Depureco Industrial Vacuums (Italy), and Ghibli & Wirbel (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246927309
Market for food & beverages industry expected to capture largest market share during the forecast period
The housekeeping activity in the food & beverages industry is a regulatory requirement. The industry is more particular in its cleaning solutions. In the food & beverages industry, vacuum cleaners need to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and must implement Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) in their process.
The food & beverages industry is always in spotlight owing to the health and safety of consumers. OSHA estimates that every year foodborne illnesses cost the food industry more than USD 15.6 billion and send many Americans to the hospitals. Therefore, food processing facilities need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in all food processing areas.
Industrial vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The global industrialization in emerging countries, such as China and India, has led to increasing demand for quick cleaning solutions. The setting up the special economic zones (SEZs) and dedicated industrial corridors in India fueling the growth of the manufacturing sector. Therefore, there has been an increase in micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises in the country. This has increased the demand for commercial cleaning equipment, such as vacuum cleaners. The adoption of advanced cleaning equipment is expected to rise in the coming year in these countries, especially in India.
Alfred Kaercher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nilfisk A/S (Denmark), and Tennant Company (US) are among the key players in this market. Other companies covered in this report are Comac SpA (Italy), Nederman Holding AB (Sweden), Suiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hako GmbH (Germany), Eureka Forbes Limited (India), EXAIR Corporation (US), Diversey, Inc. (Tasky) (US), Numatic International Ltd. (UK), Delfin Industrial Vacuums (Italy), Ruwac Industriesauger GmbH (Germany), Kraenzle (Germany), Sibilia S.r.l. (Italy), American Vacuum Company (US), Debus GmbH (Germany), RGS Vacuum System (Italy), Depureco Industrial Vacuums (Italy), and Ghibli & Wirbel (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.