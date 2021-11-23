Actor Danny Trejo Receives Árbol de la Vida Award of Recognition at Film Festival
Step and Repeat LA creates Media Wall for the 11th Annual Guadalajara Film Festival in Downtown!
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2021 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - On November 4th thru the 6th, Downtown LA was all glitz and glamour as the red carpet was rolled out for the unveiling of the 11th Annual Guadalajara Film Festival, or GLAFF. This year’s inauguration took place at the iconic ACE theatre.
GLAFF celebrates the very best of Latin American cinema as artists, celebrities and filmmakers come together to showcase their feature-length and short films. This year’s event also featured galas and master classes, as well. GLAFF’s aim is to unify filmmakers from around the globe by serving as an umbrella for creators to showcase their work, generating what they hope to be a borderless film industry, all while preserving Latin heritage, stories and language.
Veteran actor and producer, Danny Trejo, was the recipient of the coveted Árbol de la Vida (which translates to the Tree of Life) in recognition of his work as both an artist, as well as activist in his fight against drug addiction amongst youth.
Trejo’s filmography is expansive and incredibly diverse. He is most known for appearing in such films as Machete and Machete Kills, Spy Kids, and Reindeer Games.
Step and Repeat LA created a customized Media Wall for this year’s event, providing everything from lighting to red carpet. The Media Wall measured 8’ tall by 20’ wide, and was created using a series of wooden flats (each 4’ wide) that were brought together to create the full length of the wall. The print, which adheres to the face of the wall, was created using a matte-finished fabric to ensure no glare during photos.
Films featured at this year’s festival include La Llevada y la Traída by Pedra Peira, and El Rey de Todo el Mundo by Carlos Saura.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company that provides customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include custom design, as well as in-house printing and production. Complete setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention 24 hour turnaround capabilities!
