Scratch-Resistant Glass Market worth 2.85 Billion USD by 2022 : Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market
Key players operating in the scratch-resistant glass market include Corning Incorporated (US), Asahi Glass (Japan), Nippon Electric Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), Schott AG (Germany), and Monocrystal (Russia).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2021 ) The report "Scratch-Resistant Glass Market by Product Type (Chemically-Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Glass), Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Automotive, Interior Architecture, Electronics), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2022", The scratch-resistant glass market is estimated to be USD 1.85 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2017 and 2022.
The scratch-resistant glass market is driven by the increasing demand for scratch-resistant glass from the smartphones & tablets, automotive, and electronics applications, especially in emerging regions. The growing number of smartphones users around the globe is expected to increase the demand for scratch-resistant glass in the coming years.
Chemically-strengthened glass was the largest product type segment of the market in 2017
Chemically-strengthened glass is widely used in the smartphones & tablets, electronics, and automotive applications. It offers advantages such as high scratch resistance, better optical clarity, high dimensional stability, and improved impact absorbing characteristics, which provides strength and damage resistance to end-use applications such as smartphones & tablets, electronics devices, and displays.
Smartphones & tablets is estimated to be the largest application segment of the scratch-resistant glass market in 2017.
The demand for scratch-resistant glass from the smartphones & tablets application continues to drive the global scratch-resistant glass market. Scratch-resistant glass is used in a wide range of devices as it provides optimum performance with respect to safety and security.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for scratch-resistant glass in 2017
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for scratch-resistant glass in 2017 owing to the high demand from the smartphones & tablets and electronics applications. The increase in smartphone users in emerging countries such as India, Thailand, and China is expected to increase the demand for scratch-resistant glass in the coming years. The growing adoption of scratch-resistant glass in automotive and electronics applications will further drive the growth of the scratch-resistant glass market in the region.
Some of the key players operating in the scratch-resistant glass market include Corning Incorporated (US), Asahi Glass (Japan), Nippon Electric Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), Schott AG (Germany), and Monocrystal (Russia). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies over the last five years to achieve growth in the scratch-resistant glass market.
