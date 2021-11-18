Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
Adoption in Defense Sector Driving the Growth of Portable Gas Chromatograph Market.
The Portable Gas Chromatograph Market forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026. The Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is estimated to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because Portable Gas Chromatographers is used to separate and detect small molecular weight compounds present in the gas phase in various operating systems of industries such as assuring the quality of products in the chemical industry, wastewater treatment, or measuring toxic substances in soil, air or water without any electrical connections using just column accessories, pressure regulators and gas generators as well as other key components. The examining process can be carried out anywhere as require by the end user which tend to drive its market growth. With recent technology upgrades, 490-Mobile Micro GCS (Gas Chromatograph System) provides wireless connection to a mobile device such as tablets and phones uplift its market growth. On the other hand, high initial and installation cost and requirement of expertise in operations tend to be a major challenge in the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Gas-Liquid Chromatography (GLC) has dominated the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market wiith a share of 57.2% in 2020 as compared to the other Gas-Solid Chromatography (GSC). To separate the compounds in Gas-Liquid Chromatography, a solution sample that contains organic compounds as required is injected into the sample port where it will be vaporized. The vaporized samples that are injected are then carried by an inert gas, which is often used by helium or nitrogen. This inert gas goes through a glass column packed with silica that is coated with a liquid. Materials that are less soluble in the liquid will increase the result faster than the material with greater solubility. The demand for GLC is growing due to presence of majority of gases in liquid-state such as polar and non-polar vapours which boost the adoption of GLC over GSC which tends to boost its market growth in Portable Gas Chromatograph Market.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Oil & Gas Industries hold the largest market in Portable Gas Chromatograph Market at 26.9% share in 2020. The various on-field and off-field features which it offers in the Oil & Gas Industries for monitoring and separating various types of gases has brought a major demand of Portable Gas Chromatograph in these industries. A Portable Gas Chromatograph acts as an analytical instrument used for separating the different components of a crude oil mixture after extraction in Oil & Gas Industries. The components that are separated can be made to vaporize without decomposing and the methods of separation mainly use various inert gases such as helium, argon, nitrogen, and hydrogen across a solid stationary phase. Rise in Governmental regulations across regions along with importance of chromatography test in various end-use industries are the factors expected to boost the growth of the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market globally.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia-Pacific has been accounted for being the highest market among all the regions at 34.1% share in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due fast-growing economies such as China, India, Japan and Others. Increasing rate of Urbanization and Industrialization with high population densities in these economies tends to uplift the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market in these regions. Due to large number of Oil & Gas Industries, Power plants, Chemical industries, the adoption of Portable Gas Chromatograph tends to boost the market growth. On the other hand, APAC is closely followed by North America due to the rapid growth of Industries tends to uplift the market growth of Portable Gas Chromatograph in the forecast period.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Drivers
Rise in Industrialization drives market growth
Fast growing economies in Asia-Pacific and North America are contributing exponentially in the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market. Due to rise in Industrialization, the demand for Portable Gas Chromatograph in various Oil & Gas industries, Chemical Industries for monitoring and separation of various types of gases has increased rapidly. This has promoted the developments in manufacturing of Portable Gas Chromatograph systems so that separation process can be carried out for both polar vapours and non-polar vapours without the use of electrical supplies by wireless connection of Portable Gas Chromatographer such as 490-Mobile Micro Gas Chromatograph System (GCS) which can be connected to phones and tablets and can be examined without physical presence. This has brought a major uplift in the market growth of Portable Gas Chromatograph globally.
Adoption in Defense Sector
With the adoption of Portable Gas Chromatograph in Defense sector of leading economies such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India which is used for the detection of chemical warfare vapours present in the environment and can detect nerve and blister agents. This detection and monitoring feature tend to uplift the market growth of Portable Gas Chromatograph in Defense sector. Ongoing Governmental initiatives in upgrading the technology in Defense sector of major economies tend to boost the market growth in global market. These systems are deployed to conventional military forces for use in ground-level to detect and identify toxic chemicals including chemical warfare agents (CWAs) and other Chemical weapons. Mass Spectrometer Detector (MSD) are majorly used in the Portable Gas Chromatograph in Defense sector.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Challenges
High Installation Cost and Lack of Expertise
One of the major challenge faced by Portable Gas Chromatograph Market globally is the high Installation cost. Due to ongoing technology upgrades, the initial cost of various components of Portable Gas Chromatograph has increased rapidly which restraints end users from purchasing these systems. Moreover, it requires high expertise operators for monitoring and separating operation. These are the major challenges which restraint the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market growth globally.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market. The Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is dominated by major companies such as ABB Limited, Agilent Technologies Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Emersion Electric Co., SRI Instruments, Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Defiant Technologies, ECO PHYSICS AG, Eutech Scientific Services, Inc., AMETEK Inc., Reaction Analytics Inc., Restek Corporation and Owlstone Inc.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In November 2019 ABB Limited launched their new Portable Natural Gas Chromatograph named Portable NGC8206. Its simplicity with low installation costs and unmatched performance, makes it the ideal solution for natural gas custody transfer. It is designed for installation in a vehicle, allowing it to be used for real-time analysis on any site that can be accessed by vehicle.
In July 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc. launched their new Ultra-Fast Refinery Gas Analysis system named 490 Micro GC 3-Channel Configuration equipped with a Backflush-to-Detector Option for optimization of refinery processes and to ensure product quality, it is crucial to know the composition of the refinery gas. The Agilent 490 Micro GC provides a fast and reliable analysis of refinery gas (RGA) composition.
Key Takeaways
The Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because these are used to separate and detect small molecular weight compounds present in the gas phase in various operating systems.
Due to rise in technology, the availability of different Columns used during separation process in Portable Gas Chromatographer of both polar vapours and non-polar vapours make gas chromatography one of the most versatile techniques which boosts its market growth in global market.
Adoption of Portable Gas Chromatograph in Defense sector which is used for the detection of chemical warfare vapours present in the environment and can detect nerve and blister agents. This detection and monitoring feature tend to uplift the market growth.
The development in wireless connection of Portable Gas Chromatographer such as 490-Mobile Micro Gas Chromatograph System (GCS) which can be connected to phones and tablets and can be examined without physical presence. This technology upgrade tends to be major driver in its market growth.
