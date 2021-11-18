Architectural Window Film Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Increasing Consumption of Reflective Films Driving the Growth of Architectural Window Film Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) Architectural Window Film Market size is forecast to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Globally, the demand for architectural window film is increasing as it reduces heat in building interiors and protects from UV rays. Reflective films are highly consumed window films as they reject excess solar radiation and helps to reduce carbon footprint. Architectural window films such as safety & security film not only prevent potential physical harm but also keeps winds from rushing inside the buildings. Architectural window film reduces the heat inside the building, maintains the room temperature, and keeps the environment comfortable. Polyester film materials are widely used to manufacture window film due to they have scratch-resistant properties which protect the outer surface of the film. Also, decorative vinyl films are widely used for decorative purposes as they are cost-effective, easy to install, and durable. Thus, increasing adoption of architectural window film due to protection from harmful ultraviolet rays is expected to grow the architecture window film market size.
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Material
The polyester material segment dominated the global architectural window film market in 2020. Polyester material applied to an interior window of a commercial building. Polyester material has scratch-resistant property and this material is used as an outer coating on the surface of architectural window films. The polyester used to manufacture window film due to unequaled, toughness, and excellent stability. Apart from this, due to protection from UV harmful ultraviolet rays polyester is used in the reflective film for commercial and residential applications. Hence, such factors are increasing the demand for polyester to manufacture architectural window films.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501640
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Film Type
Reflective films lead the global architectural window films market in 2020 due to reflective solar films are rejecting solar radiation and improving the comfort of buildings. It helps to reduce heat which is entered by the window and also reduces carbon footprints. This film enhances the appearance and has visible light transmission levels for glazing systems. Reflective films block 99% of UV rays and have an excellent level of heat rejection. It helps to reduce emissions and costs from building cooling. Hence, due to these properties, reflective films are highly consumed in commercial building and residential building which is estimated to boost the consumption of architectural window films.
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Commercial construction dominated the architectural window film market in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Rising consumption of various types of architectural window firms such as reflective film, safety & security film, surface protection films, and others in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector as they protect the interior with harmful rays. Thus increasing commercial building construction is estimated to grow the consumption of reflective films. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the warehouse attracted private equity investments of US$ 971 million in 2020. Additionally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, healthcare construction increased by US$ 47,113 million in January 2021 compared to US$46769 million in April 2020. Hence, increasing commercial building construction is estimated to grow the architectural window film market.
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the global architectural window film market in 2020 with 30%. Due to increasing building projects in developing and emerging Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and others. In Asian countries architectural window film is used to reduce the consumption of energy and increase cooling in the building. Hence, increasing building demand and housing projects are also estimated to grow the market size of architectural window films. According to China Electronic Information Industry Development (CCID), the country is expected to spend CNY10 trillion (US$1.4 trillion) on new infrastructure projects between FY20-FY25. Furthermore, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate sector of India will grow US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and Rs. 65,000 crore (US$ 9.30 billion) by 2040. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019 Puravankara realty firm limited plans to invest Rs 850 crore to build 3 luxury housing projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai over the next 4 years. Furthermore, in September 2020, Mitsubishi Estate Co. announced that it plans to finish work on Japan's tallest building 390 meters with 63 floors in a redeveloped district near Tokyo Station in the fiscal year 2027. Apart from this, increasing consumption of polyester film materials as they protect films from scratch and abrasion. Hence, such a factor is estimated to grow the market scenario during the projected year.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501640
Architectural Window Film Market Drivers
Growing Development of Building and Construction across the Global
According to the US Census Bureau, building permits in the United States increased 0.3 percent to an adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million in April 2021 from 1.75 million in March 2021. Furthermore, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), 14 construction investment projects were approved worth CNY177.8 billion (US$25.2 billion), following approvals of CNY68.9 billion (US$10.1 billion) in August 2020. On the other hand, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's real estate market investment jumped from 15.7% in 2019 to 38.3% in January-February 2021. Additionally, according to the US Census Bureau, new housing unit construction was 11,471 thousand units in 2019 in the United States, which reached 3,642 units in 2020. Moreover, according to the Federal National Mortgage Association, housing starts were expected to jump with 1 million new homes in 2021. Hence, rapidly increasing projects are estimated to grow the consumption of architectural window films.
Increasing Consumption of Reflective Films
Reflective films are widely used in building to controls temperature and reduce carbon emission. These films are block UV rays which protect from skin diseases such as skin cancer, acne, and cold sore. Hence, the increasing awareness towards the skin is estimated to grow the demand for reflective films. Architectural window films are easy to install, durable, and help to reduce the heat entering the building from windows. Furthermore, this film maintenance daytime privacy. Thus increasing consumption of reflective films is estimated to grow the architectural window films market size.
Architectural Window Film Market Challenges
Volatility in Raw Material prices
Polyester and polyethylene terephthalate are derived from crude oil. Thus, volatility in crude oil fluctuates the prices of window films, which creating hindrance for the market. According to the BP Statics, in 2018, the average oil price increased to $71/ bbl from $54/bbl in 2017, however, it further declined to US$64.21/bbl in 2019. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil may hamper the architectural window films market.
Architectural Window Film Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the architectural window film market. In 2020, the market of architectural window film has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the architectural window film market are 3M Company, The Window Film Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Garware Sun control, Solar Control Films Inc., Purlfrost Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Sun Control, Madico Inc., Polytronix Inc., and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In January 2020, Eastman Chemical Company announced the expansion of production capacity at Dresden, Germany, manufacturing facility to cater to the growing demand for coatings and laminating lines used in films. This capacity expansion is intended to cater to the growing demand for paint protection films and window films.
In April 2019, Saint Gobain introduced a new line of automotive film named VORTEX IR ceramic film series. The product has been designed with advanced nano-ceramic technology and can reject over 96% of infrared rays. Also, the product is signal-friendly with satellites. GPS navigation system and other electronic devices.
Related Report:
A. Plastomers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15246/plastomer-market.html
B. Solar Control Window Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Solar-Control-Window-Films-Market-Research-503207
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Material
The polyester material segment dominated the global architectural window film market in 2020. Polyester material applied to an interior window of a commercial building. Polyester material has scratch-resistant property and this material is used as an outer coating on the surface of architectural window films. The polyester used to manufacture window film due to unequaled, toughness, and excellent stability. Apart from this, due to protection from UV harmful ultraviolet rays polyester is used in the reflective film for commercial and residential applications. Hence, such factors are increasing the demand for polyester to manufacture architectural window films.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501640
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Film Type
Reflective films lead the global architectural window films market in 2020 due to reflective solar films are rejecting solar radiation and improving the comfort of buildings. It helps to reduce heat which is entered by the window and also reduces carbon footprints. This film enhances the appearance and has visible light transmission levels for glazing systems. Reflective films block 99% of UV rays and have an excellent level of heat rejection. It helps to reduce emissions and costs from building cooling. Hence, due to these properties, reflective films are highly consumed in commercial building and residential building which is estimated to boost the consumption of architectural window films.
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Commercial construction dominated the architectural window film market in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Rising consumption of various types of architectural window firms such as reflective film, safety & security film, surface protection films, and others in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector as they protect the interior with harmful rays. Thus increasing commercial building construction is estimated to grow the consumption of reflective films. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the warehouse attracted private equity investments of US$ 971 million in 2020. Additionally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, healthcare construction increased by US$ 47,113 million in January 2021 compared to US$46769 million in April 2020. Hence, increasing commercial building construction is estimated to grow the architectural window film market.
Architectural Window Film Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the global architectural window film market in 2020 with 30%. Due to increasing building projects in developing and emerging Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and others. In Asian countries architectural window film is used to reduce the consumption of energy and increase cooling in the building. Hence, increasing building demand and housing projects are also estimated to grow the market size of architectural window films. According to China Electronic Information Industry Development (CCID), the country is expected to spend CNY10 trillion (US$1.4 trillion) on new infrastructure projects between FY20-FY25. Furthermore, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate sector of India will grow US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and Rs. 65,000 crore (US$ 9.30 billion) by 2040. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019 Puravankara realty firm limited plans to invest Rs 850 crore to build 3 luxury housing projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai over the next 4 years. Furthermore, in September 2020, Mitsubishi Estate Co. announced that it plans to finish work on Japan's tallest building 390 meters with 63 floors in a redeveloped district near Tokyo Station in the fiscal year 2027. Apart from this, increasing consumption of polyester film materials as they protect films from scratch and abrasion. Hence, such a factor is estimated to grow the market scenario during the projected year.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501640
Architectural Window Film Market Drivers
Growing Development of Building and Construction across the Global
According to the US Census Bureau, building permits in the United States increased 0.3 percent to an adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million in April 2021 from 1.75 million in March 2021. Furthermore, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), 14 construction investment projects were approved worth CNY177.8 billion (US$25.2 billion), following approvals of CNY68.9 billion (US$10.1 billion) in August 2020. On the other hand, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's real estate market investment jumped from 15.7% in 2019 to 38.3% in January-February 2021. Additionally, according to the US Census Bureau, new housing unit construction was 11,471 thousand units in 2019 in the United States, which reached 3,642 units in 2020. Moreover, according to the Federal National Mortgage Association, housing starts were expected to jump with 1 million new homes in 2021. Hence, rapidly increasing projects are estimated to grow the consumption of architectural window films.
Increasing Consumption of Reflective Films
Reflective films are widely used in building to controls temperature and reduce carbon emission. These films are block UV rays which protect from skin diseases such as skin cancer, acne, and cold sore. Hence, the increasing awareness towards the skin is estimated to grow the demand for reflective films. Architectural window films are easy to install, durable, and help to reduce the heat entering the building from windows. Furthermore, this film maintenance daytime privacy. Thus increasing consumption of reflective films is estimated to grow the architectural window films market size.
Architectural Window Film Market Challenges
Volatility in Raw Material prices
Polyester and polyethylene terephthalate are derived from crude oil. Thus, volatility in crude oil fluctuates the prices of window films, which creating hindrance for the market. According to the BP Statics, in 2018, the average oil price increased to $71/ bbl from $54/bbl in 2017, however, it further declined to US$64.21/bbl in 2019. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil may hamper the architectural window films market.
Architectural Window Film Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the architectural window film market. In 2020, the market of architectural window film has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the architectural window film market are 3M Company, The Window Film Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Garware Sun control, Solar Control Films Inc., Purlfrost Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Sun Control, Madico Inc., Polytronix Inc., and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In January 2020, Eastman Chemical Company announced the expansion of production capacity at Dresden, Germany, manufacturing facility to cater to the growing demand for coatings and laminating lines used in films. This capacity expansion is intended to cater to the growing demand for paint protection films and window films.
In April 2019, Saint Gobain introduced a new line of automotive film named VORTEX IR ceramic film series. The product has been designed with advanced nano-ceramic technology and can reject over 96% of infrared rays. Also, the product is signal-friendly with satellites. GPS navigation system and other electronic devices.
Related Report:
A. Plastomers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15246/plastomer-market.html
B. Solar Control Window Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Solar-Control-Window-Films-Market-Research-503207
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.