Isotropic Graphite Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Rise in Demand for the Artificial Graphite Driving the Growth of Isotropic Graphite Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) Isotropic Graphite Market size is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. The isotropic graphite is made up of grains of graphite mostly used in applications that require good mechanical properties. It is an isostatically molded graphite in which the raw material is molded or compressed by different use of technologies. Isotropic high-density graphite differs from conventional graphite in that it is isotropic and has a tiny particle structure, resulting in a material that is extremely strong and stable with little variation. This isotropic graphite material eliminates the drawbacks of traditional anisotropic graphite. The use of isotropic graphite is increasing in several industries like semiconductor, atomic power, molding industry, medical, polycrystalline silicon manufacturing and others for applications like casting, prosthetics making, treatment of aluminum, and many others.
Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The Ultra-fine Grain held the largest share of 38% in the Isotropic Graphite Market in 2020. The Ultra-fine grain ranges from 1 to 5 microns. The classification of graphite is done on the basis of particle size because most of the properties and characteristics are directly or indirectly proportional to the particle size and the orientation between the particles. In the ultra-fine grains, the porosity between the particles is lesser and due to that the mechanical strength gets enhanced in the final product.
Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By Technology
Cold Isostatic Press (CIP) process held the largest share of 40% in the Isotropic Graphite Market in the year 2020. Cold Isostatic press is a method of compacting the powdered material into the solid homogeneous mass. CIP method is used to make the fine grain isotopic graphite which are derived from the mixture of fillers which have different weight ratio of the natural graphite flake and the calcined coke. The average diameter of both is 10 micrometers. The raw material by this process is transformed into round and rectangular blocks.
Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Compound Semiconductor and LED held the largest share of 30% in the Isotropic Graphite Market in 2020. Isotropic graphite is used in the compound semiconductor and LED’s because of a very high quality of precision and purity. The isotropic graphite is used in making of the layers of the compound semiconductor. These layers are generated using different process in the hot zone. The carriers coated in the reactor consists of the silicon carbide coated isotropic graphite. The isotropic graphite is the purest among all other forms and hence is used for the coating process. Apart from this the isotropic graphite is also used in aluminum treatment, continuous casting, prosthetics and others.
Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Electrical and Electronics Industry held the largest share in the Isotropic Graphite Market in the year 2020 with CAGR of 6%. The rise in electrical and electronic industry is due to the increase in demand for electronic goods in the house holds. With the growing semiconductor industry and its demand for isotropic graphite particularly in the regions of Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, the demand of isotropic graphite is also increasing for all kinds of electrical and electronics devices. Electronic industries which use semiconductors in photovoltaic cells, LED’s, Solar panels and others are witnessing growth due to the rising penetration from untapped markets. First-mover advantage in untapped regions and relatively low acquisition costs remain key driving forces in this application market. Furthermore, R&D in isotropic graphite will support the growth of the Isotropic Graphite Market.
Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Isotropic Graphite Market in the year 2020 up to 41% of market share followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing isotropic graphite markets globally. In APAC, Japan and China are driving much of the Isotropic Graphite Market demand in Asia-Pacific region followed by India because of increase in number of solar projects. Of the five fastest growing regions in isotropic graphite sector, other than U.S. all are Asian countries including China and India who majorly drive the demand for isotropic graphite on different material in these regions. The strong and healthy growth in industrial sector is associated with the growth in the photovoltaic industries and their manufacturing at a local scale. The number of manufacturing units that have illuminated isotropic graphite market is growing sharply in APAC region.
Isotropic Graphite Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for the artificial graphite
Industrialization has led to the increase in demand for isotropic graphite in various industries for different purposes. Isotopic graphite is used due to its purity and precision. The growing demand for isotropic graphite in the different sectors like, for aluminum treatment, layered semiconductor devices, photovoltaics, and even in the medical industry is enhancing its demand in different regions.
Isotropic Graphite Market Challenges
Higher price of isotropic graphite
The cost of isotropic graphite is higher as the materials used are found by making efforts in mining works i.e. the cost of raw material is higher. The isotropic graphite requires a very high temperature and controlled vacuum for the process which is quite costly. These factors are hampering the growth of the market.
Isotropic Graphite Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Isotropic Graphite Market. Major players in the Isotropic Graphite Market are Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., Tokai Carbons, SGL Group, Delmer Group Ltd, Asbury Graphite Mills, Mersen S A, Graftech International, Hemsun, Chengdu Carbon, GrafTech and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In July 2020, Tokai Carbon and Tokai COBEX acquired Carbone Savoie International SAS, a carbon and graphite manufacturer and further named it as Tokai Carbon Savoie International SAS. The acquisition was done to gain the company’s high performance and high-quality graphitized cathodes and specialty graphite materials.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Isotropic Graphite Market owing to rapid increase in Electrical and Electronics industry.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Isotropic Graphite Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Isotropic Graphite Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market
