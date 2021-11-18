Middle East Flame Detector Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Growing Establishment of Infrastructures Related to Process Industries Including Chemicals, Oil/gas Processing and Others Can Be Considered as One of the Major Drivers Impacting the Growth of Flame Detectors Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) Middle East Flame Detector Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 to reach $121.4 million by 2026. With the growth of market competition among various fire detection products, intelligent solutions which are capable of optimizing false alarm rejection capability along with improving response speeds of flame ignition have emerged as a major factor boosting the market growth towards smart flame detectors. In addition, mandatory compliance to stringent fire safety norms/set standards utilizing deployment of fire suppression systems, heat detectors and other flame detectors to ensure workplace safety majorly within industries like oil & gas, chemical production plants, mining, and so on also are attributed towards the market growth. Moreover, rapid rise of infrastructural activities of process industries like oil & gas pipelines or refineries, chemical production plants, and so on, majorly across the Asia-Pacific region is analyzed to further create new opportunities towards the demand for flame detectors during the forecast period. Ultraviolet detectors and near IR array based detectors remain the major part of the flame detector market however combined IR/UV detectors are set to witness significant growth
Middle East Flame Detector Market Segment Analysis- By Type
Based on by type segmentation, IR/UV Middle East Flame Detectors market is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the global Middle East Flame Detector market during the forecast period 2021-2026. An UV/IR Middle East Flame Detector generally comprises of both ultraviolet and infrared sensors combined within a single device, thus making it capable of sharing same alarm source like a hydrocarbon fire. Owing to the combination of IR and UV sensor within one detector module, these devices serve an additional benefit over the other detectors available in the market as each individual sensor can be operated separately while delivering excellent flame detection performance for a broad range of flammable liquids, gases or volatile solids. Since these detectors can further help in offering individual enhanced false alarm rejection, creating its wide popularity across various end-use industries be it chemical plants, oil & gas refineries, mining and so on. Factors including increasing deployment of smart flame detection systems and governmental regulations towards improving workplace safety within hazardous industrial environments are the major driving factors attributing towards the Middle East Flame Detector market growth. Moreover, rising catastrophic fire and explosion incidents in oil & gas, chemical plants and others due to the ageing infrastructure as well as human negligence are further analysed to boost the market growth of Middle East Flame Detectors during 2021-2026. In January 2020, General Monitors announced about the launch of an UV/IR detector, named FL500-H2 designed to offer safe usage, production as well as transportation of hydrogen. The FL500-H2 sensors are capable of monitoring optical radiation emitted through a hydrogen flame within both UV & IR spectral ranges, alongside simultaneously rejecting nuisance false alarm sources common across industrial sites.
Middle East Flame Detector Market Segment Analysis- By Application
Oil & Gas sector is considered as one of the major end users deploying Middle East Flame Detectors due to the widespread adoption across all three sectors, namely upstream, midstream and downstream. Oil & Gas had dominated the global Middle East Flame Detector market attributing a value of $52.7 million in 2020 and is further set to grow with a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Various processes involved in Oil & Gas refining includes crude desalting, thermal cracking, hydrogen generation and many others, which are prone to fire hazards due to the presence of explosive vapour/gases in the ambience, contribute towards loss of life as well as industrial property damage in case of fire accidents. Major industry verticals having gas or vapour explosive environments like chemicals, oil & gas with others create need for mandatory installation of fire protection systems in order to avoid life or property threats. In addition, the explosive dust environment across textiles, mining, paper & pulp and so on are also prone to fire hazards owing to generation of combustive wastes or dusts during various production operations, making deployment of flame detectors highly essential.
Middle East Flame Detector Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
APAC region is set to witness the highest growth of 9.0% in the global Middle East Flame Detector market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growth of construction/expansion activities of chemical plant facilities, increasing demands for oil & gas refineries for meeting high consumption needs can be considered as some of the key factors analysed to drive the market growth of Middle East Flame Detectors in the coming years. High investments towards adopting wireless technologies for flame detection applications have been tremendously growing as well as stringent governmental regulations towards mandatory installation of fire detection systems majorly across hazardous industrial environments are further set to positively drive the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. In May 2019, an Indian company, Ambetronics had revealed about its introduction of FL-UVIR Flame Detector capable of supporting various connection including stand alone, fire alarm panel as well as monitoring systems. Since these detectors can be used in application areas like refineries, offshore drilling, pipeline pumping stations, gasoline transportation and so on owing to serving requirement of instantaneous response towards flame ignition, automated fire protection, involvement of highly combustible materials with others effectively, making it one of the prominent factors to create its wider adoptability in the Middle East markets.
Middle East Flame Detector Market Drivers
Growing establishment of infrastructures related to process industries including chemicals, oil/gas processing and others
Growing establishment of infrastructures related to process industries including chemicals, oil/gas processing and others can be considered as one of the major drivers impacting the growth of flame detectors market. Conducting industrial operations be it oil drilling, offshore, oil refineries, loading and unloading of materials, storage of volatile compounds along with many others involve the use of a broad range of hazardous substances including flammables, combustibles, reactive materials, volatile compounds or fluids and so on which eventually create the need for reliable as well as efficient flame detectors to avoid severe hazards. Moreover, in compliance to regulatory policies or standards set by governments these industries need to mandatorily include the installation of various equipment for early fire detection to optimize workplace safety. In May 2019, ExxonMobil Corp. had revealed about its plans of investing about $2 billion as a part of expanding its Baytown Chemical plant, scheduled to start operating in 2022. This expansion will be meant to help the company retain its position for maximizing value of increased Permian basin production alongside offering production of high-value products within its Gulf Coast refining and chemical facilities, eventually impacting the need for fire safety systems owing to production of highly flammable chemicals during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Governmental regulations ensuring workplace safety across hazardous environments drives the market forward
Governmental regulations ensuring workplace safety across hazardous environments acts as a major driving factor boosting the growth of Middle East Flame Detectors market. Industries like chemicals or petrochemicals, oil & gas, mining, and so on offer industrial environments which involve use of harmful and volatile compounds which can cause ignition at high temperature conditions, adversely affecting workplace safety standards. Since the rate of fire explosion incidents majorly within highly critical environmentsincluding oil & gas, chemicals with others, the need towards improving industrial work safety concerns have been significantly growing over the years. In order to address such concerns for ensuring workplace safety, governmental bodies across various countries have implemented stringent safety regulatory norms making it mandatory to install fire safety systems within the industrial facilities to retain their plant operations.The Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas serves as a technical standard which is responsible for coordinating the implementation of self-regulatory measures, aimed at improving safety standards within the oil & gas plants operating in India. Several set standards namely, OISD STD 116 and OISD STD 117 regarding fire protection facilities across oil/gas processing plants and petroleum refineries are still in effect, which has been causing a positive impact on the installation of fire explosion control/detection systems like Flame Detectors. Stringent compliance by the norms is mandated across hazardous industrial environments to potentially eliminate or reduce the fire related incidences.
Middle East Flame Detector Market Challenges
High costs related to installation, manufacturing or maintenance:
High costs related to installation, manufacturing or maintenanceacts as one of the major factors restraining the market growth of Flame Detectors. Manufacturing of Middle East Flame Detectors requires the use of high quality components which are costly, adding up to its purchasing costs for the customers. Designing complex circuitry of such detectors poise a major challenge for the manufacturers as any kind of small defect can significantly impact its performance creating severe threats for the end-users, thus the need for performing precise and accurate component placing becomes highly essential. Additionally, in case of improper installation, these detectors function abruptly creating false fire alarm signals, hampering the industrial operations. However, being exposed to various hazardous environments contribute towards reduced device sensitivity overtime owing to regular contact with contaminants like oil, dust, dirt and so on, thereby creating the need for proper and periodic maintenance or repair services, raising the additional operational costs for an organization. Ensuring periodic maintenance like removal of dust, dirt or particles and many others at high temperature conditions to avoid further operation issues in the long-term, has been eventually hampering its market growth.
Middle East Flame Detector Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Middle East Flame Detector market. The key players in the Middle East Flame Detector market include Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies, MSA Safety Incorporated, Hochiki Corporation, Halma plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, 3M Gas & Flame Detection, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In March 2021, Johnson Controls announced about the launch of the first microprocessor based conventional fire detectors, named 700 Series, meant to precisely monitor as well as respond to building fire conditions. Development of these detectors will help in offering advanced algorithms, resulting in similar detection performance as well as false alarm rejection as of its Gen6 detectors.
In November 2020, a unit of United Technologies Corporation, Det-Tronics announced about expanding its capabilities for X3302 multi-spectrum infrared Middle East Flame Detector by including third party certification for detecting hydrogen, methane, methanol and syngas fires. This development was meant to offer a 25% improvement in on-axis detection range over the previous model design.
Key Takeaways
Growth towards developing smart Middle East Flame Detectors and governmental regulations for hazardous environments related to enhancing workplace safety standards is analyzed to significantly drive the Middle East Flame Detector market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
IR/UV Middle East Flame Detectors market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to factors like high level of false alarm immunity, self diagnostic testing and so on.
APAC is analyzed to account for the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to rising rate of R&D activities from key market vendors, growth of oil & gas facilities with many others.
