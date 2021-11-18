Fiber Optic Cables Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%
Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace, by Platform (Civil, Military, Space), Application (Avionics, Navigation, Weapon Systems, Communication Systems), Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode), Material, and Region - Forecast to 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The report on the Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2026. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.
The fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as development of digital avionics systems, increasing use of fiber optic cables in military communication systems, increasing defense expenditure of emerging economies, and technological advancements in fiber optics systems.
Based onmaterial, The fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace will majorly be driven by the growing demand for glass fiber optic cablesin the forecasted year. Glass optical fiber is made of silicon dioxide. In this type of optical fiber, core and cladding are both made up of silica; germanium or phosphorous are also added to increase the refractive index. They are mainly used for their low intrinsic absorption properties. This type of optical fiber is generally ideal for hostile environments; it performs normally even when exposed to mechanical stress, high temperatures, or chemical substances. Glass optical fiber is basically used in applications such as telecom, CATV, highspeed LANs, and sensors.
Based on type, the multi-mode fiber optic cables is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace during the forecast period. Multi-mode fiber optic cables have a large diameter core that allows multiple modes of light to propagate. This increases the number of light reflections created as the light passes through the core, enabling more data to pass through at a given time. The quality of the signal is hampered over long distances due to the transmission of data in large volumes and the high attenuation rate. The wavelengths of light waves in multi-mode fibers are in the visible spectrum ranging from 850 nm to 1300 nm. In a multimode fiber, the core-to-cladding diameter ratio is 50–125 µm and 62.5–125 µm. These fibers are typically used for short-distance data and audio/video applications in LANs.
Based on platform, the militarysegment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace during the forecast period. Military operations undergo extreme conditions during rescue operations and hence require more ruggedized fiber optic cables. In military aircraft, fiber optic cables are used in avionics and mission control systems for high-speed data transfer for applications such as mission data, flight planning data, and sensor data fusion for weapon systems. Thus, the increasing adoption of fiber optic cables in military aircraft and increased procurement of these aircraft is expected to boost the market for fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace. Various 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft such as the F-35, J-20, and Su-57 use fiber optic cables onboard to monitor the performance of engines, flight control systems, and avionics.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional share of the global fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace during the forecast period. The fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in the Asia Pacific region has been studied for China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia. The Asia Pacific fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace is estimated at USD 507.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 657.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026. Huge investments are being made in various programs by the Chinese & Indian military in aircraft and related systems, C4I systems, mission support, and space-based systems, etc. Owing to this, North America is expected to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
There are various well-established and prominent fiber optic cables manufacturers having their regional headquarters in this region, including Amphenol (US), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US), Corning Optical Communications LLC (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), OFS Fitel (US), AFL (US), and Optical Cable Corp. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
