Protective Packaging Market Cushioning segment, by function, is projected to grow at the highest rate by 2022
Protective Packaging Market by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The global market for protective packaging, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 32.02 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.67%. The protective packaging market is growing rapidly in accordance with the growth of the packaging market, globally. The rise in demand for sustainable packaging in food & beverage and healthcare sectors for product packaging has largely contributed to the growth of the protective packaging market. The protective packaging market is classified on the basis of type, material, function, application, and region.
High growth potential in the emerging Asia Pacific markets is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the players in the protective packaging market. Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing in the global protective packaging market, with China as the country-level market in this region, during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China and India are projected to be the emerging markets, rendering Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the protective packaging market. These emerging economies focus on adopting the latest technologies and manufacturing processes in various industrial segments. The growth of the protective packaging market in this region is driven by factors such as growth in developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition to this, the rise in population in these countries presents a large customer base for consumer electronic products and household appliances; this, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the protective packaging market.
On the basis of type, the flexible protective packaging segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing as it provides excellent barrier properties to the product enclosed within. Hence, it is widely used in the packaging of food, beverages, fertilizers, pet food, and cosmetics.
The paper & paper board segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the protective packaging market on the basis of material; this trend is projected to continue through the forecast period, due to its properties such as lightweight, cost-effective, environment-friendly, and excellent protection from damage to packed products.
Paper & paperboard packaging has wide areas of application, which include corrugated boxes, molded pulp, corrugated wrap, dunnage bags, and paper fill.
On the basis of function, the cushioning segment is projected to be the fastest-growing as cushioning protects fragile and lightweight items from damage during transportation and warehousing. Air pillows and loose fill are some of the examples of cushioning protective packaging.
The food & beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing as well as the largest application in the protective packaging market. This trend is projected to continue through the forecast period, as protective packaging is used widely in the food & beverages sector for the packaging of products; it reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects food & beverage products from natural factors such as moisture and shock & compression damage during the shipment of products.
