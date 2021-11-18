Agricultural Chelates Market is Expected to Reach $1.5 billion by 2025
Agricultural Chelates Market by Type (EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA), Application (Soil, Seed Dressing, Foliar Sprays, Fertigation), Micronutrient Type (Iron, Manganese), Crop Type, End Use, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The global agricultural chelates market size was estimated to account for a value of USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The growing demand for high-value crops and a decrease in the arable land are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.
By Type, EDTA agricultural chelates are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the agricultural chelates market during the forecast period
There has been an increasing demand for food products due to the increase in population and a decrease in arable land. The growers are also using innovative inputs to increase crop yields, along with enhancing the quality to meet the needs of the growing population and the food processing industry. It is reported in many regions that EDTA chelating agent enables high absorption of micronutrients in the plant and offers strong binding ability when used with essential micronutrients, such as iron (Fe), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), and manganese (Mn), resulting in enhanced crop growth. Thus, there is a high scope of growth for the market.
By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to dominate the agricultural chelates market.
The fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. The consumption of fruits and vegetables has witnessed an increasing trend and is projected to grow in the coming years. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China and India are among the largest producers of fruits and vegetables in 2018. The increase in export demand for fruits and vegetables from these countries and high return values have led to the expansion of the cultivation area for these crops. Hence, the agricultural chelates market for fruits & vegetables is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
By application method, the foliar segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.
Foliar spray is an agricultural technique, which includes the application of water and agricultural chelates through spray pumps, tractor mounted sprayers, drones, and airplanes. This process provides an opportunity to maximize the yield, minimize nutrient losses, and also reduce the environmental pollution. Moreover, for the application of agricultural chelates, farmers across the world highly prefer foliar spray method, as it ensures a uniform application of nutrients and reduces agricultural input costs. Thus, this application method is projected to witness significant growth due to its reliability and efficacy during the forecast period.
Europe accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018. In countries such as Spain and the Netherlands, there has been an increase in area under protected cultivation, including greenhouses, due to the increasing demand from other European countries. Many ranges of crops, such as cereals, pulses, fruits, oilseeds, and cash crops, witness export demands in these countries. Soil type varies from region to region and the crop growth is highly dependent on that. Due to the deficiency of micronutrients reported in soils across Europe, the agricultural chelates market is projected to witness a high scope of growth.
Some of the other players in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia), Van Iperen International (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Protex International SA (France), and Deretil Agronutritional (Spain).
