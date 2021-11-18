Stevia segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global natural sweeteners market
Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the global natural sweeteners market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value.
Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to the increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.
Browse 149 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 219 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Natural Sweeteners Market - Global Forecast to 2025"
The stevia segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global natural sweeteners market, on the basis of type, in 2019. The sweet-tasting components of stevia are called steviol glycosides, which are naturally present in the stevia leaf. There are eleven major steviol glycosides present in stevia. These are the sweet components isolated and purified from the leaves of stevia. Out of these eleven steviol glycosides, stevioside and rebaudioside A are the most abundant steviol glycosides.
China is one of the leading exporters of stevia products across the globe. Moreover, stevia sweeteners do not contribute carbohydrates or calories to the food and beverage it is added to. It also does not affect blood glucose or insulin response. Owing to this, people with diabetes can consume a wider variety of foods and comply with a healthy meal plan by substituting sugar with stevia. Also, stevia comprises several sterols and antioxidant compounds, including kaempferol. Kaempferol can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer by 23%. Thus, with such widespread acceptability and availability of stevia, it is expected to substantially grow in the coming years as well.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), FoodChem International Corporation (China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd (Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India (India), Suminter India Organics (India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), The Real Stevia Company (Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat (Mexico), Fooditive B.V. (Netherlands), Saganà Association (Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US).
