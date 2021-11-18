Electrophoresis Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Growth and Demand Report 2020–2025
Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D Gel Electrophoresis, Agarose, PAGE), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE, Isoelectric Focusing), Reagents, Imaging), Application (Research, Diagnostics), and End User - Global Forecast to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market.
By product, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software. The electrophoresis reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.
Also, the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation in a number of applications such as drug discovery, protein mapping, and the diagnosis of chronic diseases, along with the increasing application areas of capillary electrophoresis are supporting market growth.
The research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, proteomics, genomics, and antibody research. Moreover, increasing research in the field of biomarker discovery and NGS is increasing the adoption of electrophoresis systems and consumables.
The academic research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the growing number of industry-academia collaborations and increasing research funding for genomics and proteomics research among academic and research institutes. With increasing research being conducted in the fields of drug designing, proteomics, genomics, sequencing, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine, the demand for electrophoresis products is expected to increase in academic and research institutes.
This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period, primarily due to growing proteomics genomics research, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAbs-based therapeutics.
Download PDF Brochure With Latest Edition @
Key Market Players
Prominent players in the electrophoresis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).
With a strong brand name and wide geographic coverage in more than 35 countries, Bio-Rad has a well-established presence in this market. As a part of its global growth strategy, the company is investing in the fast-growing life science industry by entering into synergies with companies and academic institutes to strengthen its market position. This allows the company to extend its technological capabilities and provide superior-quality products, thereby helping it to achieve long-term growth.
