Meat Processing Equipment Market By Technology Advancements & Business Outlook
What will your New Revenue Sources be?
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The meat processing equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Meat processing equipment is used to convert raw meat into the required finished meat product commercially through processes such as cutting, slicing, washing, blending, mixing, grinding, drying, thermal processes, freezing, coating, and cooling. The demand for meat processing equipment is increasing with the growth of the food and meat industry, owing to the increasing consumption of convenient meat products such as raw cooked meat, precooked meat, baked meat, dried meat, and other processed meat products.
The grinding equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019 in the market.
The grinding equipment segment, by type, is estimated to dominate the meat processing equipment market, by type, in terms of value, in 2019. The primary use of grinding equipment is to grind the large pieces of tenderized meat into smaller pieces. Some of the common grinders are used to separate bone pieces and connective tissues, such as tendons, from the muscle meat. The greater application of grinders for processing a wide range of products, such as minced meat, sausages, hamburgers, and other products, is driving the market for grinding equipment
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1253
North America is projected to account for the largest market share in the market during the forecast period.
The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2018 due to the rising demand for processed meat, the growing investment in meat processing facilities, and the presence of a large number of meat processors, such as Tyson Foods, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., and JBS USA in this region. Also, the growing number of new product launches has resulted in the growth of the market in North America.
Key Market Players
The key players in the global market include GEA Group (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Marel (Iceland), Illinois Tools Work (US), The Middleby Corporation (US), Bettcher Industries (US), Equipamientos Carnicos (Spain), Biro Manufacturing Company (US), Braher (Spain), RZPO (Russia), Bizerba (Germany), Riopel Industries (Canada), Minerva Omega Group (Italy), and Risco (Italy), Millard Manufacturing Corporation (US), Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation (US), Gee Gee Foods & Packaging (India), PSS Svidnik (Presovsky), Ross Industries Inc. (US), and Metalbud Nowicki (Poland). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength.
GEA Group (Germany) is involved in the designing and manufacturing of food processing equipment and other industrial processing equipment catering to the chemical, pharmaceutical, marine, and other industries. The company operates in two major segments: BA equipment and BA solutions. It offers meat processing equipment, such as slicers, injectors, and massagers, under its BA equipment segment, through one of its subsidiaries, GEA Process Engineering Ltd. (Denmark). It focuses on developing products with advanced technologies to keep meat fresh for a longer duration. For instance, in February 2019, GEA introduced a new injection system, Multijector 2mm, that would be used for brining bacon/pork to keep them fresh for a longer duration.
Marel (Iceland) is engaged in the manufacturing of processing equipment for the meat, fish, and poultry industries. It operates through four major segments: meat, fish, poultry, and others (water treatment, intralogistics, alternative proteins, and potatoes). Marel is continuously focused on developing new and innovative products to expand their product portfolios with an emphasis on offering customized products as per customer demands. Also, it is focused on innovating products to increase its range of applications. It follows the strategy of acquiring other companies to expand its product portfolios, services, geographical footprint, and customer base. For instance, in October 2019, it acquired Cedar Creek Company (Australia), a firm specializing in software and hardware for meat processors, which would aid the company to manufacture more innovative products and to expand its production line.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1253
Marel has acquired a wide range of international brands, which include GEBA (Israel), Stork poultry processing (Netherlands), Delford Sortaweigh (UK), Norfo (Norway), and CP food machinery (Denmark), in the recent years.
The grinding equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019 in the market.
The grinding equipment segment, by type, is estimated to dominate the meat processing equipment market, by type, in terms of value, in 2019. The primary use of grinding equipment is to grind the large pieces of tenderized meat into smaller pieces. Some of the common grinders are used to separate bone pieces and connective tissues, such as tendons, from the muscle meat. The greater application of grinders for processing a wide range of products, such as minced meat, sausages, hamburgers, and other products, is driving the market for grinding equipment
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1253
North America is projected to account for the largest market share in the market during the forecast period.
The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2018 due to the rising demand for processed meat, the growing investment in meat processing facilities, and the presence of a large number of meat processors, such as Tyson Foods, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., and JBS USA in this region. Also, the growing number of new product launches has resulted in the growth of the market in North America.
Key Market Players
The key players in the global market include GEA Group (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Marel (Iceland), Illinois Tools Work (US), The Middleby Corporation (US), Bettcher Industries (US), Equipamientos Carnicos (Spain), Biro Manufacturing Company (US), Braher (Spain), RZPO (Russia), Bizerba (Germany), Riopel Industries (Canada), Minerva Omega Group (Italy), and Risco (Italy), Millard Manufacturing Corporation (US), Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation (US), Gee Gee Foods & Packaging (India), PSS Svidnik (Presovsky), Ross Industries Inc. (US), and Metalbud Nowicki (Poland). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength.
GEA Group (Germany) is involved in the designing and manufacturing of food processing equipment and other industrial processing equipment catering to the chemical, pharmaceutical, marine, and other industries. The company operates in two major segments: BA equipment and BA solutions. It offers meat processing equipment, such as slicers, injectors, and massagers, under its BA equipment segment, through one of its subsidiaries, GEA Process Engineering Ltd. (Denmark). It focuses on developing products with advanced technologies to keep meat fresh for a longer duration. For instance, in February 2019, GEA introduced a new injection system, Multijector 2mm, that would be used for brining bacon/pork to keep them fresh for a longer duration.
Marel (Iceland) is engaged in the manufacturing of processing equipment for the meat, fish, and poultry industries. It operates through four major segments: meat, fish, poultry, and others (water treatment, intralogistics, alternative proteins, and potatoes). Marel is continuously focused on developing new and innovative products to expand their product portfolios with an emphasis on offering customized products as per customer demands. Also, it is focused on innovating products to increase its range of applications. It follows the strategy of acquiring other companies to expand its product portfolios, services, geographical footprint, and customer base. For instance, in October 2019, it acquired Cedar Creek Company (Australia), a firm specializing in software and hardware for meat processors, which would aid the company to manufacture more innovative products and to expand its production line.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1253
Marel has acquired a wide range of international brands, which include GEBA (Israel), Stork poultry processing (Netherlands), Delford Sortaweigh (UK), Norfo (Norway), and CP food machinery (Denmark), in the recent years.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.