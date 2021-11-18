Self-Compacting Concrete Market worth 15.18 Billion USD by 2026
[172 Pages Report] The overall self-compacting concrete market is expected to grow from USD 8.74 billion in 2016 to USD 11.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The report "Self-Compacting Concrete Market by Type (Powder, Viscosity, Combination), Application (Drilled Shafts, Columns, Metal Decking, Concrete Frames), End User (Oil & Gas Construction, Infrastructure, Building & Construction), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global self-compacting concrete (SCC) market is estimated to be USD 8.74 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 15.18 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2016 and 2026. Non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global self-compacting concrete market.
Based on type of design mix, the combination type segment is the fastest-growing segment of the global self-compacting concrete market
Among all types of design mix, the combination type self-compacting concrete accounted for the second-largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026, owing to the increasing demand for combination type SCC as it effectively balances moisture fluctuations during the manufacturing process of concrete blocks.
The concrete frames segment is the largest application segment of the global self-compacting concrete market
The concrete frames application segment accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. The introduction of self-compacting concrete has been regarded as one of the most important advancements in the concrete technology. This non-segregating concrete can flow under its own weight, spread into places, fill formworks, and encapsulate reinforcements without any mechanical consolidation. Based on its exceptional flowing properties, SCC is implemented in complex concrete frames, which, in turn, led to the high demand for self-compacting concrete.
Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment of the global self-compacting concrete market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid economic and infrastructural growth. Increasing investments in the construction sector in China and the growing inflow of foreign investment in India are factors contributing to the growth of the self-compacting concrete market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand offer huge growth opportunities to manufacturers of cement and concrete.
Key players in the global self-compacting concrete market include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), LafargeHolcim Limited (Switzerland), Tarmac (U.S.), Sika Group (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and ACC Limited (India), among others.
