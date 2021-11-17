Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Children’s Book—Sailing the Milky Way: A Passport to the Unimagined—by Eileen Ferriter
Sailing the Milky Way is a fantastic journey—inspiring in children the curiosity and courage to explore, imagine and create.
November 16, 2021 – Denver, CO and Northampton, MA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new children's book by Eileen Ferriter. Sailing the Milky Way: A Passport to the Unimagined is a whimsical introduction to the wonders of imagination.
Sailing the Milky Way comes to life through the spoken, rhythmic flow of a parent’s wisdom and voice. The colors and patterns of the illustrations will visually captivate the very young, while the imagery will draw the older child into the adventure, compelling them to think beyond the seas. To look to all places unimagined that are calling them to come. To imagine all they may…for this voyage is of their making, and every day a new journey begins!
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/SailingTheMilkyWay.
At 24 pages, Sailing the Milky Way is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the children’s fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4701-8 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $16.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4708-7 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $27.95
eBook: $5.00
Genre: CHILDREN’S BOOK
About the Author: Eileen Ferriter was born in Massachusetts and introduced to painting at an early age. She attended Smith College, where she studied fine arts, theatre design and architecture. Eileen is an award-winning designer with extensive management experience in the sports and leisure industries, and her joy of sailing began in her twenties. In her debut book, Sailing the Milky Way, A Passport to the Unimagined, she combines her interests through this story of wonder, whimsy and a little bit of magic.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
