Warzone: The First Mission
An Army veteran and Facebook content creator turn the popular first-person shooter game Call of Duty: Warzone into a real-life thriller.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2021 ) November 15, 2021 – Denver, CO and Washington, DC – Facebook content creator Deandre Kralevic (DAAM Gaming) has created a real-life action story based loosely on the popular video game Call of Duty: Warzone. His novel, Warzone: The First Mission, has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
When Dee Jackson and his Elite 5 drop into Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which has been devastated by a terrorist attack, their black op mission is to survive waves of attackers, secure a package, and escape before the government decides to end the city entirely to protect the rest of the country from the weapon they created. The Elite 5 are well prepared, with each soldier having a special set of skills for the mission. The city has already been evacuated, and the mission must be completed before the final circle decides the squad’s fate. Get ready to drop into the Warzone…without controllers or keyboards!
Author Deandre Kralevic is a military veteran who has put together his own team of fictional operators in this genre-bending new novel that brings military fiction and gaming together.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/Daamgaming.
At 84 pages, Warzone: The First Mission is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4908-1 Format: 7 x 10 casebound Retail: $36.95 eBook: $8.00
Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction / Military
About the Author: Deandre Kralevic is a Facebook Streamer who mostly streams his gameplay in the fast-paced, first-person shooter game Call of Duty. After streaming for just over a year, he decided to take his gameplay to the keyboard in another way and write his rendition of the game from a real-life soldier’s point of view. Deandre is married with five children and currently lives in the state of Maryland.
Daamgaming007@gmail.com
Facebook.com/DAAMGAMMING
Instagram.com/daam.gaming
TikTok @daam_gaming
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
