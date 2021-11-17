Acrylic Emulsions Market worth 8.94 Billion USD by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
The key market players in the acrylic emulsions market include BASF SE (Germany), Synthomer Plc. (UK), Arkema Group (France), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Celanese Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Ashland (US), and H.B. Fuller (US).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2021 ) The report "Acrylic Emulsions Market by Type (Pure Acrylic, Polymer & Copolymer), Application (Paints & Coatings, Paper Coating, Construction Additives, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The acrylic emulsions market is projected to grow from USD 5.59 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.94 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2017-2022. The market is driven by the growing demand for acrylic emulsions in various paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants applications, especially in the pressure sensitive adhesive applications segment.
Polymer & copolymer accounted for the largest share of the type segment of the acrylic emulsions market in 2016
Polymer & copolymer make up the largest type subsegment of the acrylic emulsions market due to their wide usage in the manufacture of both, water-based and solvent-based emulsions for various applications. Growth of this segment is attributed to the need to follow mandatory environmental protocols related to low VOC and ecolabels prevailing in the developed and emerging markets.
Paints & coatings accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2016
The paints & coatings application is expected to lead the acrylic emulsions market during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes are driving the demand for superior quality home interior & exterior decorative paints, and industrial paints. This is boosting the demand for acrylic emulsions in the paints & coatings application. Apart from the above factors, increasing spending on construction & infrastructure in various countries is also helping the growth of the acrylic emulsions market.
North America projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, and rising demand in emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific expected to provide growth opportunities in the acrylic emulsions market
North America accounted for the largest market share in the global acrylic emulsions market, in terms of value, in 2016. This is mainly due to the renovation and reconstruction activities being undertaken in the US and other North American countries.
The acrylic emulsions market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Rising economic growth, growing manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and rise in the applications of acrylic emulsions across paints & coatings applications are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. Increasing demand in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are expected to drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key players in the acrylic emulsions market include BASF SE (Germany), Synthomer Plc. (UK), Arkema Group (France), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Celanese Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Ashland (US), H.B. Fuller (US), and others.
