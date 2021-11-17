Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Size Projected to Reach $4.19 Billion by 2026
Increasing Adoption of an Underwater Acoustic Communication System in Naval Defense and Environmental Monitoring Is Anticipated to Drive the Growth of Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2021 ) Underwater Acoustic Communication Market size is projected to reach US$4.19 billion by 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 13.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing adoption of underwater acoustic communication solutions by naval defense systems enabling reliable and safe communication is the key factor driving the underwater acoustic communication market. The rising integration of autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles with advanced acoustic sensors offering surveillance and threat detection solutions is augmenting the market. The growing demand for underwater acoustic modems for reliable and high-speed homeland security and defense communication has contributed to the growth of the market. Furthermore, with the rising underwater exploration projects and environmental protection applications the demand for high-capacity, reliable underwater acoustic networks have gained huge traction.
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segment Analysis- By Application
By application, Underwater Acoustic Communication market has been segmented into environmental monitoring, Pollution monitoring, Climate Monitoring, Hydrography, Oceanography and others. Environmental monitoring dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a share of 22% and is analyzed to hold the major market with a market share of 30% by 2026 due to rising environmental protection act. Acoustic communication technology is poised to grow in popularity over traditional technologies for seabed mapping and data collection offering a wide range of environmental applications such as underwater pollution and habitat monitoring, pre-warning solution for underwater earthquake and tsunami. Such environmental protection applications generate significant revenue pockets for the underwater acoustic communication market.
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segment Analysis- By End User
By end-user, the Underwater Acoustic Communication market has been segmented into Oil & gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development, Marine andOthers. Research & development sector dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a share of 36%. Major players in the oil & gas sectors are anticipated to increase their exploration capital expenditure by 20% during the later stages of the forecast period to develop reliable new communication solutions integrated with sophisticated functions within the underwater environment. The ongoing trend of the transition from wired to underwater wireless communication systems coupled with continuous advancements in networking technologies are boosting the underwater acoustic communication market. In June 2021, Sonardyne and SeeByte collaborated and received funding from UK Defense Science and Technology Laboratory to enhance and extend the capabilities of unmanned underwater vehicles leveraging autonomous networked underwater acoustic communication system. Such developments are stimulating underwater acoustic communication market growth.
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
By Geography, Underwater The Acoustic Communication market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Others. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share of 34%by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.6% owing to huge investments in the defense sector and maritime research. Increasing penetration of unmanned underwater vehicles in the US and Canada offering wide range of defense operations such as security, surveillance, anti-submarine warfare are stimulating the market. In January 2021, U.S. Office of Naval Research announced a contract of US$ 9.3 Million to Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC to develop enabling technologies for unmanned underwater vehicle to detect and manipulate objects in deep ocean environment. Such government investments are driving the market in this region.APAC is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 due to the rising adoption of unmanned autonomous underwater vehicles in countries like China for collaborative monitoring and vital data collection in defense missions.
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Drivers
Increasing penetration of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense
The growing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in navy to navigate, monitor and communicate beneath the water surface leveraging GPS, Wi-fi technology is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rising integration of unmanned underwater vehicles with advanced acoustic sensors offering monitoring, surveillance, threat detection and strategic solutions are driving the market. The recent transition from wired to underwater wireless the communication system is holding significant potential for growth in defense sector. By 2026, the underwater wireless communication system is estimated to grow by 90% as wireless acoustic communication provides reliable and accurate data lowering the energy consumption. In June 2020, GeoSpectrum Technologies announced that it was selected by an undisclosed western customer to deliver long-range acoustic messaging (LRAM) system, designed for robust operation over long range to send acoustically encoded tactical messages from underwater asset in a two-way communication channel. Such developments in underwater acoustic communication market are propelling the growth of the market.
Rising demand for unmanned acoustic communication in environmental monitoring
Rapid and massive adoption of unmanned acoustic communication technology in environmental monitoring for wide range of applications including weather forecast, ocean current and wind monitoring, underwater earthquake and tsunami warning, climate change detection and many others have significantly triggered the market growth. Wireless underwater sensor network (WUSN) system assists in water quality monitoring to curb the underwater pollution by detecting pH,turbidity,Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), conductivity, dissolved oxygen (DO), temperature, Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP). Therefore, with the rising environmental protection concerns unmanned acoustic communication has gained a huge traction.
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Challenges
Bandwidth Limitation
Availability of limited usable frequency band is one the major challenges hampering the growth of the market. Frequency-dependent attenuation of acoustic signals limit the communication frequency in water and thus resulting in a low speed of sound in water, low data transmission rate and reduced delivery time. Such limiting factors are challenging the growth of underwater acoustic communication market.
Underwater Acoustic CommunicationMarket Landscape
Product innovations, acquisitions, Partnerships, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Underwater Acoustic Communication market. In 2020, the market of Underwater Acoustic Communicationindustry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Underwater Acoustic Communication top 10 companies include Thales Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Evologics GmbH, Tritech International Limited, Sonardyne International Ltd., G5 Scientific, LLC., Mistral, Inc., Gavial Holdings, Inc.AquaSent LLC., Nortek AS.
Acquisitions/Product Innovations
In July 2021, a start-up firm in Krakow announced to develop ocean ecosystem monitoring solutions in a collaboration with Polish Academy of Sciences by constructing a fish-shaped unmanned underwater vehicle to collect acoustic, chemical, geological and visual data without human intervention for up to six months.
In January 2021, Teledyne Marine launched new ultra compact acoustic modem to expand its reliable wireless underwater acoustic communication solution.
Key Takeaways
North America is estimated to dominate the market during2021-2026 owing to high investments in the defense sector and maritime research.
Environmental monitoring is analyzed to hold a major market share of 30% by 2026 due to the growth in environmental protection act.
Increasing adoption of an underwater acoustic communication system in naval defense and environmental monitoring is anticipated to drive the growth of Underwater Acoustic Communication Market during the forecast period 2021-2026
Bandwidth limitation is one of the major challenges impeding the market growth between 2021- and 2026.
