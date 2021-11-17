Preclinical Imaging Market Insights - Global Forecast to 2021
According to research report the preclinical imaging market is expected to reach USD 910.4 Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.
A number of factors such as the technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches are propelling the growth of the preclinical imaging market.
On the basis of products, the global Preclinical Imaging Market is divided into two major categories, namely, modalities and reagents. Preclinical imaging modalities market is further divided into seven imaging modalities, namely, optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photo-acoustic imaging systems, and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (micro-MPI) systems. Similarly, preclinical imaging reagents market is further classified into five segments, namely, optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents.
The modality segment is expected to command the larger share in the global Preclinical Imaging Market in 2016. The larger market share of preclinical imaging modalities segment can primarily be attributed to the extensive application of imaging systems in preclinical research studies across the globe, high cost of the systems, and development & commercialization of technologically advance novel preclinical imaging systems.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), Trifoil Imaging (U.S.) and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany) are some key players operating in the global preclinical imaging market.
On the basis of geography, this Preclinical Imaging market is classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the global preclinical imaging market is expected to be dominated by North America.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
