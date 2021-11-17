Medical Ceramics Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Segments, Competition Strategy
Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Zirconia, Alumina, Hydroxyapatite, Glass, Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive, Piezoceramics), Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Diagnostic, Surgical Implants, Dermal Fillers) - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2021 ) The global spread of COVID-19 has led to the complete suspension of elective surgeries, especially in the most-affected countries. Some regions witnessed a 70% reduction in the number of patients seeking aesthetic treatments from January 2020 onwards. Moreover, several dental events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CEO of Straumann Group announced that the COVID-19 outbreak was expected to reduce sales in the Asia Pacific in FY 2020 by at least USD 31 million. Additionally, DENTSPLY Sirona recently predicted that its sales in the Chinese, South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese markets would fall by a cumulative USD 60–70 million in FY 2020.
Medical implants are artificial devices that are used to replace damaged or missing biological parts. Implants help deliver medication, monitor body functions, and provide support to organs and tissues in different applications (such as dental, orthopedic, and cardiovascular).
The medical implants market is driven by the growing healthcare needs of the senior population, advancements in medical technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, neuropathic diseases, and congenital disorders, among others.
Medical ceramics are key components in the manufacturing of various implantable devices, such as orthopedic implants (artificial hips, knee, shoulder, wrists, fracture fixation, and bone grafts), cardiovascular implants (heart valves, pacemakers, catheters, grafts, and stents), dental implants (enamels, fillings, prosthetics, and orthodontics), and hearing implants (cochlear implants). Considering the growing demand for implantable devices in different segments (such as cardiovascular, dental, and orthopedics), the uptake of medical ceramics is expected to increase in the coming years.
The development of medical ceramic products involves time-consuming processes and expensive clinical trials. These products have to be implanted inside the human body; they need to be biocompatible and comply with the ISO biocompatibility testing standards. However, it is difficult to anticipate the biocompatibility till the later stages of clinical trials, making companies and investors apprehensive of investing in this market.
Also, regulatory procedures are complicated, restrictive, and depend on the composition of ceramics and their future applications, making the approval process for medical ceramic products cumbersome, expensive, and time-consuming. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the medical ceramics market to a certain extent.
The rising geriatric population in these countries will lead to increased demand for medical facilities and devices, which is likely to propel the growth of the medical ceramics market. Moreover, growth in these markets can primarily be attributed to the low prices of dental treatments in these countries compared to developed economies and their infrastructural development. As an example, dental crowns cost USD 2,000 in the US and USD 1,000 in the UK, as compared to USD 100 in the Philippines, USD 300 in India, and USD 400 in Mexico. Along with the major cost advantage, dental tourism also offers shorter waiting durations.
The lack of a skilled workforce and proper techniques to repair further highlight the issue of reparability. Medical ceramics have a long lifespan but are not recyclable. Due to the long lifespan and various mechanical and optical properties of medical ceramics, the different composites used in various end-use applications face recyclability and reparability.
This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Hydroxyapatite has high biocompatibility, bioactivity, and osteoconductivity; making it suitable for a wide range of applications, such as a bone void filler for the orthopedic, spine, maxillofacial, and dental surgery; restoration of periodontal defects; orthopedic and dental implant coating; bone-tissue engineering; and gene delivery.
Due to its bioactivity, hydroxyapatite is an alternative to allogenic xenogeneic bone grafts, resulting in shorter healing times. Additionally, it is used as an injectable cement or coating on titanium titanium alloy implants to reduce the implant rejection rate.
The medical ceramics market in the APAC is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, considering the development of the region’s healthcare sector. The major consumers of medical ceramics in the APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. The aging population, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, and growing awareness about treatments available provide huge growth opportunities for HAp manufacturers in the region.
The factors widening the opportunity for medical ceramics manufacturers are the presence of a large aging population in China and India and Japan’s existence as the second-largest healthcare market in the world. Moreover, the distinction of South Korea as the plastic surgery capital of the world offers opportunities for the market players.
