Global Top Tank Insulation Market Industry Leaders
Tank Insulation Market by Material (PU & PIR, Rockwool, Fiberglass, Elastomeric Foam, EPS), Type (Storage, Transportation), Temperature (Hot, Cold), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power)
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2021 ) The tank insulation market size is estimated to be USD 5.2 billion in 2018and is projectedto reach USD 6.5 billionby 2023, at a CAGRof 4.50% between2018and2023. Rising environmental awareness is contributing to the growth of the market. Growing demand for insulation technologies in the oil & gas and chemical industrieshas created various opportunities for tank insulation manufacturers. However, volatile raw material prices act as a restraint for the market growth.
The major players in the tank insulation market includeRockwool International A/S (Denmark), Owens Corning (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Kingspan Group (Republic of Ireland), Armacell International S.A. (Germany), Cabot Corporation (US), Johns Manville (US), Knauf Insulation (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Covestro AG (Germany).These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to expand their presence and increase their shares in thetankinsulation market. Expansions and acquisitions have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2016 to 2018, which have helped them to expand their regional presence and strengthen their product offerings.
Rockwool International A/S is one of the leading manufacturers oftank insulations, globally. The company focuses on the strategies of acquisitions andexpansionsto maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, in November 2017, the company set up its first rockwool factory in Romania.The expansion helped the company to meet the growing demand forrockwool insulation materials. In addition to this, in November 2017, the company acquired Flumroc AG, a rockwool manufacturer in Switzerland. This helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio.
Owens Corning is another major player in the tank insulation market. The company has been focusing on acquisitions and new product launches as part of its growth strategies. In April 2018, the company acquired Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co. Ltd. (China), a manufacturer of mineral wool. The acquisition helped the company to strengthen its presence in China. In February 2018, the company acquired Paroc Group, a leading producer of mineral wool insulation for building and technical applications in Europe.This acquisition strengthened the company’s product portfolioof tank insulation products. Furthermore, in April 2017, the company introduced the first and only formaldehyde-free Thermafiber light-density mineral wool insulation.This helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in the tank insulation market.
