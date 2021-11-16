Global Top Flexible Substrates Market Industry Leaders
Flexible Substrates Market by Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal), Application (Consumer Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical & Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America)
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) The flexible substrates market is projected to grow from USD 402.9million in 2018to USD 775.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.0 % during the forecast period. Flexible substrates have the ability to bend while sustaining its other properties. They remain intact while being compressed, stretched, or twisted. Flexible substrates have properties such as thermal stability, dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), outstanding solvent resistance, and decent barrier properties for moisture and gases. They are mainly used in electronics applications such as displays and printed circuit boards.
Increasing useof flexible substrates inconsumer electronicsis fueling the growth of the flexible substratesmarket across the globe. Key companies operating in the market have adopted variousinorganic and organic growth strategies such as acquisitions,new product launches, expansions, and joint venturesto strengthen their foothold in the flexible substratesmarket. DuPont Teijin Films (US), Teijin (Japan), Schott (Germany), Corning (US), Polyonics (US), Kolon Industries (South Korea), and Heraeus (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the flexible substrates market.
New product launches andexpansions were the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players of the flexible substrates market between 2015 and 2017 to enhance their business prospects,increase their global reach, and widen their distribution networks.
Corning (US) develops digital flexible substratesfor use in displays. The company manufactures and supplies flexible glass substrates. In December 2015, the company invested USD 1.3 billion in a Gen 10.5 glass manufacturing facility in Hefei, China. In addition, the company entered into a long-term agreement with BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd (BOE), wherein BOE committed to buying Gen 10.5 glass substrates and Gen 8.5 glass substrates.In June 2015, the company launched Corning EAGLE XG Slim glass of 0.4mm thickness in sizes up to Gen 8.5. It provides improved performance and greater reliability for curved TV panels. It also aids in the manufacturing of thinner and lighter large-size displays.
Polyonics(US) is one of the leading innovation-driven company which developsinnovativeflexible substrates. In August 2016, the company introduced new types of antistatic films, which provided protection for static sensitive components. These are available in 25 and 50 µm versions. These films have high tensile, tear, and impact and abrasion resistance; are immune to a broad array of chemicals; and are stable at high temperatures.
Nippon Electric Glass (Japan) andAmerican Semiconductor (US) are some of the other manufacturers of flexible substrates.
