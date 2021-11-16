Increasing Demand From Automotive & Aerospace Industries to Help the High Temperature Elastomers Market Grow
High Temperature Elastomers Market by Type (Fluorocarbon Elastomers, Fluorsilicone Elastomers, Perfluorocarbon Elastomers, Silicone Elastomers, and Others), by Application (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial M
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) According to a new market research report "High Temperature Elastomers Market by Type (Fluorocarbon Elastomers, Fluorsilicone Elastomers, Perfluorocarbon Elastomers, Silicone Elastomers, and Others), by Application (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecast ". It also explains the driving and restraining factors of the global high temperature elastomers market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges.
Browse 93 market data tables and 61 figures spread through 159 pages and in-depth TOC on “High Temperature Elastomers Market by Type (Fluorocarbon Elastomers, Fluorsilicone Elastomers, Perfluorocarbon Elastomers, Silicone Elastomers, and Others), by Application (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecast"
The high temperature elastomers market is segmented by type, by application and by region. The market size of each region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) is projected in the report. The key countries such as U.S., China, Germany and Japan are covered and their market size is forecasted along with their growth rates.
Silicone elastomers: Largest Segment, By Type
Silicone elastomers are estimated to be the largest segment, both in terms of value as well as volume, in 2014 with a market share of more than 90% of the total high temperature elastomers market. Silicone elastomers are also projected to be the largest segment throughout the projection year till 2019. The growth in silicone elastomer market is expected to be well above the growth rate of high temperature elastomer market.
Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of HTEs globally, holding more than 40% share of the global high temperature elastomers market in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR well above the global average.
High Temperature Elastomers Market, By Applications
The high temperature elastomers market is segmented into five major application segments; they are transportation, electrical & electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, industrial machinery, and others. The demand for transportation application segment accounted for the largest share in 2014, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region for transportation application segment in 2014.
Leading companies such as Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie A.G. (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) are focusing on development of new HTEs products through research and innovation, in order to expand their customer base.
