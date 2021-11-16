Molecular Oncology Market Size Projected to Reach $3,700 Million by 2026
Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Owing to Changing Lifestyle and Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Order to Provide Detection of Various Kinds of Cancer Are Likely to Aid in the Market Growth of the Molecular Oncology.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) Molecular Oncology Market size is projected to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Molecular oncology is the branch of medical science that helps to reduce the problems of cancer. Various tests are performed in blood for detecting DNA and RNA. Molecular oncology helps to provide a detailed information for the treatment of cancer and provide rapid results. Molecular oncology has various usage in clinical and point-of-care (POC) testing for the quick detection of cancer. Increasing prevalence of cancer owing to changing lifestyle and rising adoption of advanced technologies in order to provide detection of various kinds of cancer is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing number geriatric population and rising research and development activities is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Molecular Oncology Market for the period 2021-2026.
Molecular Oncology Segment Analysis – By Type
The Molecular Oncology Market based on Type can be further segmented into Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Others. The Breast Cancer segment is the major segment producing revenue in 2020. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 about 2.3 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer that increases the demand of molecular oncology diagnostics treatment and are increasing the growth of this market. The Prostate Cancer segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.05% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to changing living lifestyle that changes the consumption patterns which increases the prostate cancer and are increasing the growth of this market.
Molecular Oncology Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The Molecular Oncology Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Others. The Hospitals segment registers for the highest Molecular Oncology market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to availability of skilled healthcare professional, well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms and improved hospital-based healthcare services that increases the preference of hospitals among people and are increasing the growth of this market. The Diagnostic Centers segment is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 2% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to availability of advanced technology for the diagnosis of cancer that are increasing the growth of this market.
Molecular Oncology Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Molecular Oncology Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to the growing prevalence of cancer disease, rising advancement technology for the treatment of care and rising healthcare infrastructure increases the growth in healthcare sector are rising the growth of this region. Moreover, various U.S. based companies such as, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. are developing Cobas EGFR Mutation Test for lung cancer patients that increases development in technology and are rising the growth of this market.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing geriatric population and changing in lifestyle.
Molecular Oncology Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Cancer Disease
The rising cases of cancer disease among population is a major factor that are increasing the growth of this market. According to World Health Organization, in 2020 about 10 million deaths occur owing to increasing cancer cases that increases the demand of molecular oncology testing and are rising the growth of the Molecular Oncology Market over 2021-2026.
Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies
Increasing technological development helps for the treatment of cancer diseases that increases the demand of molecular oncology testing and are increasing the growth of this Market. Moreover, rising adoption of advanced technologies such as PCR, multiplex PCR helps to detect cancer that increasing the growth of Molecular Oncology Market over 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of Molecular Oncology Market. Owing to pandemic, there is social distancing, remote working that reduces the supply in healthcare industry and are negatively impacted the growth of this market.
Molecular Oncology Market Challenges
High Cost of Technologies
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Molecular Oncology Market are the high cost of molecular diagnostics testing technologies that is set to create hurdles for the Molecular Oncology Market.
Molecular Oncology Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Molecular Oncology Market. Molecular Oncology top 10 companies are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer AG, ICON Plc, Dako, and GE Healthcare.
Developments
In February 2019, ICON plc has acquisition with MolecularMD. This acquisition enhances molecular diagnostic testing including next-generation sequencing, and immunohistochemistry (IHC).
Key Takeaways
Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Molecular Oncology Market owing to growing prevalence of cancer disease, rising advancement technology for the treatment of care and rising healthcare infrastructure increases the growth in healthcare sector and are rising the growth of this region.
Increasing prevalence of cancer owing to changing lifestyle and rising adoption of advanced technologies in order to provide detection of various kinds of cancer are likely to aid in the market growth of the Molecular Oncology.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Molecular Oncology Market report.
High cost of molecular diagnostic testing technologies is set to create hurdles for the Molecular Oncology Market.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Molecular Oncology Segment Analysis – By Type
The Molecular Oncology Market based on Type can be further segmented into Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Others. The Breast Cancer segment is the major segment producing revenue in 2020. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 about 2.3 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer that increases the demand of molecular oncology diagnostics treatment and are increasing the growth of this market. The Prostate Cancer segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.05% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to changing living lifestyle that changes the consumption patterns which increases the prostate cancer and are increasing the growth of this market.
Molecular Oncology Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The Molecular Oncology Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Others. The Hospitals segment registers for the highest Molecular Oncology market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to availability of skilled healthcare professional, well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms and improved hospital-based healthcare services that increases the preference of hospitals among people and are increasing the growth of this market. The Diagnostic Centers segment is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 2% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to availability of advanced technology for the diagnosis of cancer that are increasing the growth of this market.
Molecular Oncology Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Molecular Oncology Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to the growing prevalence of cancer disease, rising advancement technology for the treatment of care and rising healthcare infrastructure increases the growth in healthcare sector are rising the growth of this region. Moreover, various U.S. based companies such as, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. are developing Cobas EGFR Mutation Test for lung cancer patients that increases development in technology and are rising the growth of this market.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing geriatric population and changing in lifestyle.
Molecular Oncology Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Cancer Disease
The rising cases of cancer disease among population is a major factor that are increasing the growth of this market. According to World Health Organization, in 2020 about 10 million deaths occur owing to increasing cancer cases that increases the demand of molecular oncology testing and are rising the growth of the Molecular Oncology Market over 2021-2026.
Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies
Increasing technological development helps for the treatment of cancer diseases that increases the demand of molecular oncology testing and are increasing the growth of this Market. Moreover, rising adoption of advanced technologies such as PCR, multiplex PCR helps to detect cancer that increasing the growth of Molecular Oncology Market over 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of Molecular Oncology Market. Owing to pandemic, there is social distancing, remote working that reduces the supply in healthcare industry and are negatively impacted the growth of this market.
Molecular Oncology Market Challenges
High Cost of Technologies
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Molecular Oncology Market are the high cost of molecular diagnostics testing technologies that is set to create hurdles for the Molecular Oncology Market.
Molecular Oncology Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Molecular Oncology Market. Molecular Oncology top 10 companies are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer AG, ICON Plc, Dako, and GE Healthcare.
Developments
In February 2019, ICON plc has acquisition with MolecularMD. This acquisition enhances molecular diagnostic testing including next-generation sequencing, and immunohistochemistry (IHC).
Key Takeaways
Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Molecular Oncology Market owing to growing prevalence of cancer disease, rising advancement technology for the treatment of care and rising healthcare infrastructure increases the growth in healthcare sector and are rising the growth of this region.
Increasing prevalence of cancer owing to changing lifestyle and rising adoption of advanced technologies in order to provide detection of various kinds of cancer are likely to aid in the market growth of the Molecular Oncology.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Molecular Oncology Market report.
High cost of molecular diagnostic testing technologies is set to create hurdles for the Molecular Oncology Market.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.