United States Multimedia Over Coax Alliance Technology Market Estimated to Reach a Value of $895.4 Million by 2026
Increase in Advancement for Smart Home or Connected Home Technology Is Estimated to Drive the Market Share for Multimedia Over Coaxial Alliance.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) United States Multimedia over Coax Alliance Technology Market is estimated to reach a value of $895.4 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. MoCA technology is a layer 2 transport protocol which allows content to be transmitted over existing coaxial TV cabling in-home and is primary employed to ensure the delivery of packets to their destination. This technique makes use of in-home and in-building coaxial wiring to connect all of the consumer electronics gadgets, resulting in a smart home. The major applications are multiroom DVRs, OTT streaming, and gaming. The MoCA group has currently 45 members including TV operators, OEMs, consumer electronics devices manufacturers and electronic IC vendors. MoCA technology works with any network access technology including fiber (GPON/EPON), DOCSIS, Ethernet.
U.S-Multimedia over Coax Alliance Technology Market Segment Analysis- By Version
Owing to increase in demand for smart homes or connected homes, the Multimedia over Coaxial Alliance is estimated to have substantial growth over the period. The 2.0 version is primarily intended to adapt existing coax cable in a home in order to extend home networking wider and more reliably. It extends high speed networking with gigabit performance for IPTV, media streaming, gaming consoles, and home networking applications. Due to high speed and emergence of 5G technology 3.0 version is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of around 53.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
U.S-Multimedia over Coax Alliance Technology Market Segment Analysis - By Application
In application Wi-Fi segment is dominating the MoCA market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% for the forecasted period. MoCA provides high-speed Wi-Fi or Ethernet throughout the household wherever the coaxial cable terminates, as well as extensive performance, low latency, and secure connection. As a result of employing MoCA 2.0 as the backhaul, Wi-Fi performance has improved and is estimated to spur the market demand. In-addition Telcos/IPTV are widely capturing the major share of the market in the video delivery business. IPTV allows the multiservice providers to boost efficiency and deliver an enhanced pay-TV video experience creating a wide path for MoCA in the market.
U.S-Multimedia over Coax Alliance Technology Market Segment Analysis Drivers
Increase in Demand for Smart Homes Technology
Rise in technological advancement in consumer electronic devices have created a massive demand for MoCA. The high adoption of DVR boxes, TV streaming devices, smart TVs and gaming are driving the Market. This technology complements wireless networks and can be used in any location that uses coaxial cable. MoCA is best known for its multi-room DVR, but it also allows for photo and video sharing throughout the house, multi-player gaming, and photo and video transfer from a PC to a TV. Moreover Coaxial cable is deployed in more than 90% of houses in the United States, according to estimates from the MoCA organisation and is analysed to drive the market.
Leveraging MoCA Technology to improve Wi-Fi signal
MoCA technology is robust, cost-effective, requires no new connections or installations, and does not disrupt current networks this factor is estimated to drive MoCA market. The MoCA network makes use of existing cable to deliver high-speed data to all access points. It also has the same level of security and dependability as a cable-based network. Wi-Fi signal and can be enhanced by up to 300 percent with MoCA network adapters or MoCA Wi-Fi extenders for a dependable, ultrafast Wi-Fi network for 4K streaming, lag-free gaming, and fast web surfing. Thus, these factors play a major role to drive the Multimedia over Coax Alliance Technology Market.
U.S-Multimedia over Coax Alliance Technology Market Segment Analysis - Challenges
Demand for Wireless Technology
The MoCA market is estimated to hamper due to increase in demand for wireless technology. The technology such as 4G and 5G networks Substitute the wired technology with wireless technology providing high speed data network, thus hindering the growth of MoCA market. In-addition, coaxial cables are not normally extended to every room in a house, the available connections may not be sufficient to support the installation of a wired pod in a specific place. Additionally, longer coaxial cable lengths between adapters may reduce bandwidth which is analysed to create the challenge for the market.
Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Semiconductors Market. The market of Electrical conductivity has been consolidated by the major players –Arris International Limited, MaxLinear, Motorola, Inc. (Lenovo), Technicolor SA, Actiontec Electronics, Multimedia over Coax Alliance, Comcast, Cox Communications(Cox Enterprises), InCoax Networks AB, Intel
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In April 2021 MaxLinear and Inango Systems announced a Partnership to jointly market and sell the Inango Service Orchestration software, a product that enables internet service providers to deliver rich portfolios of services on their networks
In June 2020 Arris International Limited introduced Super-Fast Wi-Fi 6 Arris Surfboard Max Pro Router. It aimed to provide 40% faster than a top end competitive router from the same NBN feed
In April 2019 MoCA has created MoCASec, a comprehensive security layer for MoCA 3.0 links that is compatible with the rest of the company's requirements.
Key Takeaways
Increase in advancement for smart home or connected home technology is estimated to drive the market share for multimedia over coaxial alliance.
Wi-Fi segment under Application is analyzed to further dominate the market growing at a CAGR of 9.9% for the forcasted period 2021-2026.
Wi-Fi signal can be enhanced by up to 300 percent with MoCA network adapters or MoCA Wi-Fi extenders for a dependable, ultrafast Wi-Fi network for 4K streaming, lag-free gaming, and fast web surfing and this factor spur the demand for the MoCA market.
