HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
The Growing Acquisitions and Expansion in the HDPE Nonwovens Industry Is Set to Boost the Market Growth Rate.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) HDPE Nonwovens TYVEK market size is forecast to reach $3.9 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments mechanically, thermally, or chemically. They are flat, porous sheets that are made directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. They are not made by weaving or knitting and do not require converting the fibers to yarn. Nonwovens may be a limited-life, single-use fabric or a very durable fabric. Nonwoven fabrics provide specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, bacterial barriers and sterility. These properties are often combined to create fabrics suited for specific jobs while achieving a good balance between product use-life and cost.
COVID-19 Impact
Global economies are currently recovering from the consequences of the globe-sweeping COVID-19 pandemic. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global trade volumes are projected to decline between 13% and 32% in 2020 as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted the consumer goods and various packaging industry. Companies are facing significant reduction in consumption and supply chain disruption challenges. Lack of supply of basic raw material to the various end-use industry including food industry, medical and pharmaceutical industry due to the temporary shutdown of factories, blockage of roads, reduced access to input and services, labour movement and various other factors is hampering its market growth. Owing to this pandemic, the manufacturers are usually unable to come up with a wide range of products which is eventually hampering its market growth.
HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Medical segment held the largest share of 32.0% in the HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Medical is analyzed to hold highest share around 32% in 2020 owing to the applications in protective apparel, sterile packaging and so on. The widespread applications in various industries are significantly boosting the market growth rate. The spun bond is the most widely used non-woven for disposable items and protective apparel as they are considered the cheapest form of nonwoven made using 100% polypropylene. Apart from this, rapid advancements by the key players in order to provide a better quality of products to its customer is a vital factor contributing to its market growth.
HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) Market Segment Analysis – By Region
APAC held the largest share in the HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) market in 2020 up to 35.3% in 2020. The high demand for baby wipes, personal care wipes and medical wipes has actually boosted the market demand drop for the overall market. Furthermore, various developments from manufacturing is supporting the growth of HDPE Nonwovens market. In March 2020, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has expanded its production facilities for meltblown nonwovens at its wholly owned subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. Adding to this, to meet the growing need for critical protection and supplies in the fight against COVID-19 many companies are planning to increasing capacity of the HDPE nonwovens thereby contributing to the market growth rate.
HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) Market – Drivers
Rising Demand of HDPE Nonwoven in Medical and Pharmaceutical Packaging
Growing Demand for Tyvek in medical and pharmaceutical packaging features tear resistance, durability, breathability, clean peel and superior microbial barrier to keep medical equipment and pharmaceuticals sterile throughout the lifecycle, and plays is a vital role, driving the HDPE Nonwovens market in the upcoming years. Moreover, DuPont provides Tyvek 1073B which provides the highest level of protection, making it an ideal choice for medical device and pharmaceutical packaging that eventually requires high strength and superior microbial barrier. In addition, Tyvek 1073B is compatible with a broad range of manufacturing and sterilization process and has a superior microbial barrier, that helps preserve sterling during both shipping and storage.
Apart, from these investments in developing countries for better packaging has also increased. Major players in different regions are launching new products in order to meet with the customer’s demand which in turn is contributing to its market growth. In August 2019, DuPont launched Kevlar and Tychem hand protection portfolio of glove and sleeve solutions in the Indian market which is basically designed to increase the workplace protection in hazardous environments from automotive application to sanitation, manufacturing and surface oil and gas exploration.
HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) Market – Challenges
Stringent Government Regulation and High Prices of HDPE Nonwoven Products
Stringent Government Regulation associated with the polyethylene serves as a major setback for the growth of the HDD Nonwovens Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. In November 2019, the government of Kerala has decided to ban the manufacture, sale and storage of plastic products across the state effective from January 1st, 2020. The state has also given more authority to the Pollution Control Board by laying down heavy fines for those found violating the plastic ban. High Prices of HDPE Nonwoven products is a significant factor hampering the growth of this market in the upcoming years. Hence, the low and middle-income countries people are unable to purchase it which in turn is restraining its market growth in the upcoming years.
Moreover, in January 2019, CBIC has issued circular no. 80/54 /2018-GST clarifying GST rates and classification of polypropylene woven/ nonwoven bags laminated with BOPP classified as plastic bags under HS code 3923 and would attract 18% GST. Hence, large number of taxes imposed on products would eventually increase its overall price which in turn is disrupting its market in the upcoming years.
HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) market. Major players in the HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fitesa SA, PF Nonwovens, Johns Manville, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Berry Global Inc., Freundenberg Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In June 2019, DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, plans to invest more than $400 million to expand capacity for the manufacture of Tyvek nonwoven materials at its facility in Luxembourg. The production expansion, which will add a new building and third operating line at the site, is scheduled to start up in 2021.
Key Takeaways
APAC dominates the HDPE Nonwovens (TYVEK) market over 2021-2026, owing to the widespread applications in the various end user verticals alongside the growing expansions of the production facilities.
The growing acquisitions and expansion in the HDPE nonwovens industry is set to boost the market growth rate.
The single time usage of the HDPE nonwovens is a constraining factor to the market.
