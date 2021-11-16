Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry Driving the Growth of Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market size was estimated at $132 Million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gynaecological examination chairs industry has witnessed huge demand owing to increasing adoption of them in various gynaecological examinations like rectal examination, Pap smear test, obstetric ultrasonography. Gynaecological examination chairs are used in the examination and care of gynaecology patients. It aids in the treatment of endometrial cancer, vaginal cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, pregnancy complications, menstrual disorders, and hysterectomy, among other diseases. It allows women's reproductive systems to be accessed more easily for improved diagnosis and care. These examination chairs are specifically built to provide maximum strength, functionality, and comfort for both patients and doctors. These chairs are available with certain features like fixed height, adjustable, reversible trendleburg, hydraulic, electric, and mobile. The height of the chair is either fixed or adjustable depending on the needs of the patient and the doctor. The growing number of gynaecologists and rising prevalence of gynaecological examinations such as pap smear to detect cervical cancer, during obstetric ultrasonography and rectal examination.
Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on Product Type, Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market is segmented into Electric Gynaecological examination chairs, Non-Electric Gynaecological examination chairs, Hydraulic Gynaecological examination chairs. Electric Gynaecological examination chairs segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its advantages over non-electric gynecological examination chairs, such as adjustment up to shock position, broad electromotive adjustment range, memory control, where the examination positions can be stored especially during obstetric ultrasonography and called up if required, and are thus favored over non-electric gynecological examination chairs. Hydraulic Gynaecological examination chairs poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026. This chair has height raising, revolving, and other functions and is driven by a hydraulic pump (also known as a hydraulic cylinder).
Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Based on Application, Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market is segmented into Gynecological Cancer, Hysterectomy, Menstrual Disorder, pregnancy complications and Others. Gynecological Cancer accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. The rising prevalence of various gynecological cancers in both emerged and emerging countries is the main driver for the segment growth. Breast cancer is considered to be the most common cancer in women, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research, with about 2 million new cases in 2018. In the coming years, such factors would increase the segment size of gynecological cancers. Pregnancy complications are anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period 2021-2026. An obstetrician examines the mother's health to look for any problems that could harm her or her infant. Obstetric ultrasound is a form of ultrasound that creates images of the baby within a pregnant woman's uterus and ovaries.
Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, Europe Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market accounted for the 34% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the rise in chronic diseases such as ovarian cancer among women and others in this region. The growing acceptance of technology and increased public awareness are driving factors in the industry's development. Factors such as growing acceptance of technology and increased public awareness coupled with increasing pap smear tests, improved healthcare facilities, stronger competition scenarios, are propelling the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing its increasing prevalence of many cancers, including vaginal cancer, and ovarian cancer help the market in this region to expand. The Asia Pacific gynecological examination chairs industry is projected to rise significantly of various healthcare reforms in the area, as well as the increasing incidence of gynecological diseases in densely populated Asian countries is estimated to aid the growth of the market.
Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Segment Analysis-Drivers
Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry:
The global healthcare industry is expanding at a breakneck rate. The healthcare industry, particularly the hospital and clinic sectors, has seen significant investment. Practitioners and physicians are increasingly looking for technologically innovative products to help them save time during operations and examinations. Adoption of technologically advanced chairs with foot switches and remote controls can aid in height adjustment. These advanced features make examinations more effective. Advanced gynecological chairs that are compliant with video colposcopy system holders, organic waste tanks, and are constructed of antimicrobial materials are being adopted by gynaecologists all over the world. Moreover, in order to extend their presence in emerging markets, the companies are also focusing on building a strong distribution channel and supply chain. For example, in May 2018, Oakworks Inc. announced the launch of STUDIO, a table design solution that gives clients maximum versatility when creating products. Along the same lines, the company concluded its partnership with FAMED Medical Solutions at the same time. The company has developed new iNSPIRITMedical Solutions as a result of the partnership.
Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Segment Analysis-Challenges
Strict Regulations to be a Major Impediment to Market Expansion:
In the production of new products for medical furniture, such as test chairs and tables, companies in the industry face stringent regulatory policies. The produced goods must follow the Proposed Requirements for Accessible Medical Diagnostic Equipment of the United States Access Board. Without more predictability and clarity from the FDA, most companies are having difficulty getting gynaecology examination chairs to market. Sterilization and environmental safety regulations must be met by the goods.
Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Gynaecological Examination Chairs . Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market top 10 companies are Wanrooe Medical, Medifaa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG, Moelis & Company, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Oakworks Medicals, Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus and Instrument Co Ltd., Inmoclinc SA, Malvestio Spa, Favero Heath Projects, TECNODENT S.R.L.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In 2019, Cathay Capital Private Equity's Sino-French Fund II is bought shares in medifa Healthcare Corporation, a Hohnhaus & Jansenberger Group portfolio company.
Key Takeaways
According to CDC, cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States. However, the number of cases and deaths have declined dramatically over last 40 years owing to the more women having routine pap smear test to detect cervical pre cancer before it progresses to cancer.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, according to the World Health Organization. In 2018, it is estimated that about 570,000 people will be diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide with 311,000 women dying as a result of the disease.
Owing to their advanced features, electric and hydraulic gynecological examination chairs are likely to be used more than non-electric gynecological examination chairs.
High material costs associated with the goods, as well as underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure in rural and underdeveloped areas, are expected to impede the market growth.
