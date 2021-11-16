Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic infectious and Genetic Diseases are the major driving force for the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2021 ) The Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market size was estimated at $4876 million in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technique used for amplifying a specific target DNA sequence exponentially, allowing for the isolation, sequencing, or cloning of a single sequence among many. PCR is routinely utilized for a wide variety of medical biotechnology applications including human genome mapping, genotyping, cloning, mutation detection, sequencing, microarrays, forensics, and paternity testing. The rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders, technological advancements in PCR technologies, increased investments, funds, and grants, increased use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics, and the successful completion of the Human Genome Project all contribute to the market's growth. However, High instrument costs, particularly for dPCR, and the technical limits of PCR, on the other hand, are limiting market expansion during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Segment Analysis- By Application
By Application, the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market is classified into Clinical, Research, Forensic and Other. The clinical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to increased device sensitivity, greater precision, and absolute quantification of target nucleic acid molecule, the expanding adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, and the growing global prevalence of Covid-19, cancer, and AIDS are all driving growth in this market sector.
Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Segment Analysis - By End User
Based on End User, the global market is segmented as hospitals & diagnostic centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, forensic laboratories and others. The hospital and diagnostic center segment accounted for a major share of Digital PCR and Real-time PCR market in 2020. This is due to the growing market availability of qPCR reagents in clinical diagnostic applications; ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, high prevalence and incidence of target diseases such as Covid-19, cancer, HIV-AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis and growing awareness among end users about the benefits of qPCR in rapid and effective disease diagnosis.
However, research laboratories and academic institutes are expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 11.7% owing to the rapid advancement in the field of medical biotechnology, and extensive utilization of qPCR and dPCR systems in stem cell research, genetic disease research, and oncology research, among other uses. which is further poised to increase the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on geography, North America dominated the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market with a region share of 38.4% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC. Increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products such as advanced qPCR and dPCR products, robust infrastructure, increasing use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics and forensics application, and early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products are the factors predicted to drive the North America market. Additionally, the presence of large number of Digital PCR and Real-time PCR device manufacturing company that invest heavily in the research and development of technologically advanced devices is further predicted to drive the market growth in the region.
However, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing region owing the increase in the patient pool due to the increased frequency of chronic and infectious diseases, as well as increasing patient awareness about early identification of these diseases, thereby enhancing the demand for PCR products and resulting in market growth.
Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic infectious and Genetic Diseases.
The increased use of Digital PCR and Real-time PCR is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic infectious diseases. The use of genomic analysis tools in the diagnosis of major infectious diseases such as Covid-19, HIV, TB, malaria, and hepatitis and genetic abnormalities has increased substantially over the last decade such as cancer. Increase in the global prevalence of target diseases, together with the demonstrated usefulness of qPCR and dPCR analysis in the diagnosis and estimation of disease-causing bacteria, is set to drive up the use of clinical diagnostic tests such as qPCR and dPCR analysis, thereby supporting the market growth.
Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Challenge
Unregulated guideline and high Cost of the Product
The use of qPCR and dPCR techniques are currently unregulated over the world, end users are hesitant to employ them in genetic analysis and illness detection. This is mostly due to a lack of uniformity in the methods for conducting qPCR/dPCR experiments in order to acquire high-quality findings in a timely way is the major factor preventing product acceptance. Moreover, the high cost of the procedure and unavailability of the skilled workforce are also limiting the adoption of these devices.
Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market. Key companies of this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Abbob tt Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena AG, Becton Dikinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio, Meridian Bioscience, Promega Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Bioneer, ELITech Group and others.
Developments:
In September 2020, BioMérieux S.A recieved The CE Mark clearance for SARS-CoV-2 R-GENE tests that incorporate saliva specimens.
In May 2020, Bio-Rad received FDA emergency use authorization for the Droplet Digital PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North America region held 38.4% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the increased adoption of advanced qPCR and dPCR products, robust infrastructure and expanding the use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics and forensics.
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic infectious and Genetic Diseases are the major driving force for the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market will be provided in the research report.
