RSV Diagnostics Market Dynamics and Growing Demands 2027
According to market research report RSV Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $1,503.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1%
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2021 ) According to research report RSV Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 1,503.3 million by 2027 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%.
RSV diagnostics is done to diagnose lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in children caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which is the leading cause of infant hospital admissions in developed countries.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as rising burden of RSV infections and growing demand for PoC molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections.
The molecular diagnostic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostic market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption and demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care. The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for RSV diagnostic testing in hospitals and clinics is driving the growth of this segment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
> Increasing Burden of RSV Infections
> Growing Demand for Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostic Tests for the
Diagnosis of RSV Infections
> Increasing Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics Over Immunoassays
> Increasing Approval of RSV Diagnostic Kits and Assays
Restraint
> Low Detection Limits of Immunoassays
Opportunities
> Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Methods
Threats
> Development of RSV Vaccines
Value Addition for the Buyer:
This report provides insights into the global RSV diagnostics market. It provides valuable information on the products, methods, and regions in the RSV diagnostics market. The geographic analysis for these segments is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their device offerings and understand strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
The RSV diagnostics market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth due to the heavy burden of RSV diseases and growth in the demand for RSV disease diagnostics.
Given the immense opportunities in the major applications of RSV diagnostics, market leaders and emerging players are increasingly focusing on the market in the segments mentioned above to increase their revenues and are also looking to expand their reach to emerging economies.
Key players in the RSV Diagnostics Market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg).
