Electrostatic Chucks Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.66% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Growing Semiconductor Industry Along With Increasing Demand of Smartphones, Led Lamps and Computer Coupled With the Wide Usage of Electrostatic Chucks Is Fueling Its Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2021 ) The global Electrostatic Chucks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period 2021-2026 and reach $491 million by 2026, from around $376.2 million in 2020. The significant growth in the semiconductor industry is analyzed to be major driving factor for the Electrostatic chucks market owing to the wide employment of these chucks in the lithography, etching and other manufacturing processes involved. Adding to this, the rising investments in the expansions in the semiconductor manufacturing sector with the growing demand from various end users such as consumer electronics, communication and so on are also contributing to the market growth rate. In 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) board an investment of $3.5bn in establishing it’s US subsidiary. The electrostatic chuck is a device for generating an attracting force between an electrode and an object at a voltage applied to the electrode. The widespread applications of these chucks in the semiconductor industries with the growing demand in the manufacturing of electronics is analyzed to boost the market growth rate.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Segment Analysis – By Material
Quartz is a chemical compound consisting of one part of silicon and two parts of oxygen i.e., silicon dioxide (Si02). In addition, it is the most abundant mineral found on the earth’s surface and its unique properties makes it one of the most useful natural substances. Moreover, quartz is used in the manufacture of wide range of semiconductor devices such as LED manufacturing which is fueling its market growth. Hence, manufacturers are coming up with a wide range of products. For instance, In January 2018, AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials has developed quartz lens for deep ultraviolet LEDs. In addition, with this product, deep ultraviolet LED manufacturing processes can be significantly simplified and capital investment can be reduced. Furthermore, according to the SEMI’s World Fab forecast the demand for high purity quartz products in the semiconductor industry is closely related to the new fabrication plants to be built, consuming most of the semiconductor base material as well as to the production of mono crystalline solution. Quartz segment of Electrostatic Chucks Market generated a revenue of $51.5m in 2020 and is projected to reach a revenue of $72.0m by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19791
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Electrostatic Chucks Market Segment Analysis – By Vertical
Semiconductor dominated the Electrostatic Chucks market with a value share of approximately 48% in 2020, owning to applications in the industry. Medical sector is analysed to grow at highest CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Adding to this, the growing expansions coupled with significant investments in the semiconductor manufacturing sector is analysed to escalate the market growth rate. In December 2020, Entegris, supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry announced its expansion plans in Taiwan with an investment of $200M. A increasing demand for medical devices is created by a global increase in per capita health expenditure, coupled with a rapid improvement in healthcare facility standards in the Asia Pacific. As a consequence, during the forecast era, the medical devices segment is expected to propel the market for electrostatic chucks.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
APAC dominated the Electrostatic Chucks market with a value share of approximately 54% in 2020, owning to growing investments in the semiconductor, electronics and medical industry in countries such as China, India, Taiwan and Japan. In December 2020, government of India announced its Expression of Interest (EoI) in strengthening its semiconductor industry and also announced incentives to attract investments in the country. U.S. leadership in semiconductor innovation has been sustained by these industry investments. U.S. businesses are leaders in 5 G technology and have developed virtually all the advanced semiconductors relevant to AI and big data, powering everything from supercomputers to internet data centres, driving the market demand for electrostatic chucks by the growing semiconductor industry. However, Covid-19 has had a severe impact on the electrostatic chucks industry. Store closures due to quarantine and lockdown measures have resulted in bleak consequences, with revenue declining dramatically from January to April 2020. Which is affecting the growth of the electrostatic chucks market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19791
Electrostatic Chucks Market Drivers
Growing Semiconductor Industry
The growing semiconductor industry along with increasing demand of smartphones, Led lamps and computer coupled with the wide usage of electrostatic chucks is fueling its market growth. Moreover, the Indian semiconductor industry offers high growth potential areas as the industries which source semiconductors as inputs are themselves witnessing high demand. The end-use industries such as mobile devices, telecommunication, equipment, information technology, office automation, industrial machinery, automobiles and several other industries have application for computing in some form or other and thereby necessarily having growing demand for semiconductors. Hence, the growing demand of semiconductor industry is set to drive its market growth in the future. For instance, according to a study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) and EY, the Indian electronics and hardware industry is expected to reach US$112-130billion by 2018 as electronics and hardware manufacturers are looking to increase their manufacturing base in India to cater to the domestic market in the Middle East, Africa and SAARC countries. Moreover, in May 2016 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics industry, launched four new ceramics high refractive packaged high power automotive LEDs with a golden lead frame in four different colors white, PC-Amber, Red and Super Red according to their preferred exterior applications. Hence, such development by the major players is estimated to fuel its market growth.
Growing Number of Developments
The growing number of developments by key players in order to strengthen their foothold in the market is expected to fuel its market in the future. For instance, in October 2019, Fox Electronics introduced their “vibration resistant crystal”-C3VR. The C3VR has a maximum of 0.2ppb/G acceleration sensitivity rating. In addition, the C3VR state-of-the-art resonator incorporates Patented Technology that allows the FOX C3VR product series to hold system performance nearly uniform on all axes.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Challenges
High Cost of Materials
High prices of raw materials such as quartz is set to hamper its market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, average selling of quartz ranges from $280/kg-$1000/kg. Hence, high cost of raw materials would eventually increase the price of the products associated with electrostatic chucks which is expected to restrain its market growth in the future.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Electrostatic Chucks market. Electrostatic Chucks top companies include NGK Insulators, Shinko Electric, Tomoegawa, Kyocera, Coorstek and others
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2019, Coorstek Inc., a leading global manufacturer of engineered ceramics, proudly hosted all ten of its Coorstek Research Fellows from Colorado School of Mines at a recent research symposium. In addition, the Coorstek Research Fellows program was first launched in 2014 from a $27million donation from the Coors family to fund the research program and a 95,000 square-foot Coorstek for applied science and engineering building on the mines campus.
In July 2019, Coorstek Inc. has announced the opening of a new research & development (R&D) center in Uden, Netherlands. This new European R&D center is closely connected with Coorstek R&D teams in the U.S. and Japan, and is dedicated to develop technical ceramic capabilities to support Coorstek customers around the world.
Key Takeaways
Monopolar possesses various advantages such as the configuration is simple and the clamping force is higher than that of the bi-polar. Hence, owing to these benefits they are widely used in various industry which is a significant factor contributing to its market growth.
Besides this the growing semiconductor industry in India along with the increasing government initiatives is set to contribute to its market growth. For instance, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Information Technology, announced that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)in electronic manufacturing have reached US $18.34billion in 2016 from around US $1.64billion in 2014, primarily due to the environmental reforms and its Make in India initiative.
Moreover, the wide usage of ceramics in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry is set to propel its market growth. For instance, Ortech supports the ceramic semiconductor manufacturing industry by supplying ceramic minerals and chamber critical components used in chip-processing equipment.
Related Reports:
A. Power Electronics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15353/power-electronics-market.html
B. Electrostatic Discharge Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electrostatic-Discharge-Market-Research-510611
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Segment Analysis – By Material
Quartz is a chemical compound consisting of one part of silicon and two parts of oxygen i.e., silicon dioxide (Si02). In addition, it is the most abundant mineral found on the earth’s surface and its unique properties makes it one of the most useful natural substances. Moreover, quartz is used in the manufacture of wide range of semiconductor devices such as LED manufacturing which is fueling its market growth. Hence, manufacturers are coming up with a wide range of products. For instance, In January 2018, AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials has developed quartz lens for deep ultraviolet LEDs. In addition, with this product, deep ultraviolet LED manufacturing processes can be significantly simplified and capital investment can be reduced. Furthermore, according to the SEMI’s World Fab forecast the demand for high purity quartz products in the semiconductor industry is closely related to the new fabrication plants to be built, consuming most of the semiconductor base material as well as to the production of mono crystalline solution. Quartz segment of Electrostatic Chucks Market generated a revenue of $51.5m in 2020 and is projected to reach a revenue of $72.0m by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19791
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Electrostatic Chucks Market Segment Analysis – By Vertical
Semiconductor dominated the Electrostatic Chucks market with a value share of approximately 48% in 2020, owning to applications in the industry. Medical sector is analysed to grow at highest CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Adding to this, the growing expansions coupled with significant investments in the semiconductor manufacturing sector is analysed to escalate the market growth rate. In December 2020, Entegris, supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry announced its expansion plans in Taiwan with an investment of $200M. A increasing demand for medical devices is created by a global increase in per capita health expenditure, coupled with a rapid improvement in healthcare facility standards in the Asia Pacific. As a consequence, during the forecast era, the medical devices segment is expected to propel the market for electrostatic chucks.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
APAC dominated the Electrostatic Chucks market with a value share of approximately 54% in 2020, owning to growing investments in the semiconductor, electronics and medical industry in countries such as China, India, Taiwan and Japan. In December 2020, government of India announced its Expression of Interest (EoI) in strengthening its semiconductor industry and also announced incentives to attract investments in the country. U.S. leadership in semiconductor innovation has been sustained by these industry investments. U.S. businesses are leaders in 5 G technology and have developed virtually all the advanced semiconductors relevant to AI and big data, powering everything from supercomputers to internet data centres, driving the market demand for electrostatic chucks by the growing semiconductor industry. However, Covid-19 has had a severe impact on the electrostatic chucks industry. Store closures due to quarantine and lockdown measures have resulted in bleak consequences, with revenue declining dramatically from January to April 2020. Which is affecting the growth of the electrostatic chucks market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19791
Electrostatic Chucks Market Drivers
Growing Semiconductor Industry
The growing semiconductor industry along with increasing demand of smartphones, Led lamps and computer coupled with the wide usage of electrostatic chucks is fueling its market growth. Moreover, the Indian semiconductor industry offers high growth potential areas as the industries which source semiconductors as inputs are themselves witnessing high demand. The end-use industries such as mobile devices, telecommunication, equipment, information technology, office automation, industrial machinery, automobiles and several other industries have application for computing in some form or other and thereby necessarily having growing demand for semiconductors. Hence, the growing demand of semiconductor industry is set to drive its market growth in the future. For instance, according to a study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) and EY, the Indian electronics and hardware industry is expected to reach US$112-130billion by 2018 as electronics and hardware manufacturers are looking to increase their manufacturing base in India to cater to the domestic market in the Middle East, Africa and SAARC countries. Moreover, in May 2016 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics industry, launched four new ceramics high refractive packaged high power automotive LEDs with a golden lead frame in four different colors white, PC-Amber, Red and Super Red according to their preferred exterior applications. Hence, such development by the major players is estimated to fuel its market growth.
Growing Number of Developments
The growing number of developments by key players in order to strengthen their foothold in the market is expected to fuel its market in the future. For instance, in October 2019, Fox Electronics introduced their “vibration resistant crystal”-C3VR. The C3VR has a maximum of 0.2ppb/G acceleration sensitivity rating. In addition, the C3VR state-of-the-art resonator incorporates Patented Technology that allows the FOX C3VR product series to hold system performance nearly uniform on all axes.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Challenges
High Cost of Materials
High prices of raw materials such as quartz is set to hamper its market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, average selling of quartz ranges from $280/kg-$1000/kg. Hence, high cost of raw materials would eventually increase the price of the products associated with electrostatic chucks which is expected to restrain its market growth in the future.
Electrostatic Chucks Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Electrostatic Chucks market. Electrostatic Chucks top companies include NGK Insulators, Shinko Electric, Tomoegawa, Kyocera, Coorstek and others
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2019, Coorstek Inc., a leading global manufacturer of engineered ceramics, proudly hosted all ten of its Coorstek Research Fellows from Colorado School of Mines at a recent research symposium. In addition, the Coorstek Research Fellows program was first launched in 2014 from a $27million donation from the Coors family to fund the research program and a 95,000 square-foot Coorstek for applied science and engineering building on the mines campus.
In July 2019, Coorstek Inc. has announced the opening of a new research & development (R&D) center in Uden, Netherlands. This new European R&D center is closely connected with Coorstek R&D teams in the U.S. and Japan, and is dedicated to develop technical ceramic capabilities to support Coorstek customers around the world.
Key Takeaways
Monopolar possesses various advantages such as the configuration is simple and the clamping force is higher than that of the bi-polar. Hence, owing to these benefits they are widely used in various industry which is a significant factor contributing to its market growth.
Besides this the growing semiconductor industry in India along with the increasing government initiatives is set to contribute to its market growth. For instance, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Information Technology, announced that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)in electronic manufacturing have reached US $18.34billion in 2016 from around US $1.64billion in 2014, primarily due to the environmental reforms and its Make in India initiative.
Moreover, the wide usage of ceramics in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry is set to propel its market growth. For instance, Ortech supports the ceramic semiconductor manufacturing industry by supplying ceramic minerals and chamber critical components used in chip-processing equipment.
Related Reports:
A. Power Electronics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15353/power-electronics-market.html
B. Electrostatic Discharge Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electrostatic-Discharge-Market-Research-510611
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.