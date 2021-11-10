Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share in the beer industry by 2025
Beer Processing Market by Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Beer Type (Lager, Ale & stout, Specialty beer, Low alcohol beer), Distribution Channel, Price Category, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2021 ) The global beer processing market studied in this report involves the market coverage of brewery equipment and beer. The global beer processing market is estimated to account for about USD 677.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 815.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. The changing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer, instead of traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages, drive the market for beer, globally.
The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in the beer industry
The Asia Pacific region accounted for nearly 33% of the market share in the total beer volume market. The region is witnessing a growing trend of premiumization and low or no alcohol beer beverages due to its health benefits. Various large beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), United Breweries (India), China Resources Snow Breweries Limited (China), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark) have their production bases in the region. Some of the beer equipment manufacturers present in this region include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones (Germany), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd (China).
China’s beer market continues to be the largest in the world. According to Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd., in 2017, China was the largest producer as well as consumer of beer in the world. The country produced 39.8 billion liters of beer in 2017 and consumed 40.1 billion liters of beer in the same year. The consumers in China are becoming health conscious, which has led to an increasing preference for premium beers with low alcohol quantity or no alcohol, replacing the traditional ones.
In addition, improving standard of living and increasing disposable incomes has resulted in consumers willing to spend more on alcohol. This has led to a rise in the number of microbreweries in the country. Hence, beer manufacturers are witnessing an increase in demand for effective equipment that offers faster output, to meet the consumer demands. The beer industry in China consists of several small and medium-sized enterprises that are adopting the ‘mini-drinks production line’ to reduce costs of drinks, provide beer in small batches, and meet the daily requirements.
Key players in the brewery equipment market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). The major players in the beer processing market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China). Market players adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years, to meet the growing demand for brewery equipment and beer.
