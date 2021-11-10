Global Top Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market by Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products, Automotive, Electronics)
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2021 ) The global nucleating and clarifying agents market size is estimated to be USD 2.8billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.8billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024. The major factors driving this market’s growth includerise in consumption of plastic across the globe and increase in packaging applications. Nucleating and clarifying agents are plastic additives used to impart transparency and improve properties such as thermal stability, impact resistance, and crystallization temperature of plastic products.
Based onform, the nucleating and clarifying agents market has been segmented intopowder, granules, and liquid.The powdersegmentaccounts for the largest market share in 2018, owing to its capability to generate a smooth texture on the final product surface and reduce the phenomenon of pinhole, big ripple, and snow pattern caused by static defects.Powdered nucleating and clarifying agents are in the form of small particles that offer large surface areas and reduce difficulties while compounding with other chemicals or polymers.
Bypolymer, the polypropylene (PP)segmentis estimatedto account for the largest share of the nucleating and clarifying agents market in 2019. The PP polymerPP is a semi-crystalline polymer and takes a long time to crystallize while processing. Thus, nucleating and clarifying agents are used to accelerate the crystallization rate, improve optical properties, and increase the rate of production. The demand for nucleating and clarifying agents for PP polymers is expected to grow due to an increase in the market for packaging and consumer products.
By application, the packagingsegment is anticipated to be the largest marketfor nucleating and clarifying agentsduring the forecast period in terms of value and volume. Nucleating and clarifying agents are required in packaging applications to enhance mechanical properties, thermal stability and impart transparency to the final products, which are expected to drive the market for packaging application.
By region, the Asia Pacificnucleating and clarifying agentsmarket is projectedto register the highestCAGR between 2019 and 2024. The market growth in this region is attributed mainly to the higher purchasing power of the population,which has led to an increase in the demand for packaged food and superior quality consumer products. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for nucleating and clarifying agents in the region during the forecast period.
