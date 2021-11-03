Pheromones Market Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2028
The Global Pheromones Market is predicted to reach a high CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
Market Overview
Pheromones are the types of chemical signals that are used to monitor, trap, or disrupt insects that are harmful for agricultural fields. Technological advancement and innovation in agricultural techniques have allowed market players and farmers to use pheromones as an integrated pest management method.
The growing development of pheromones due to their harmless nature and health benefits have led to more and consumption of all types of agricultural pheromones. The development of innovative types of pheromones has boosted the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices
The current agricultural system intensively utilizes insecticides to ensure the elimination of pests and high productivity. However, these xenobiotics have a negative impact on the environment, beneficial natural predators, parasites, and human health.
Therefore, increasing awareness about the detrimental effects of pesticides has led to the increased adoption of alternative crop protection techniques. Many agriculture and horticulture farmers adopt sex pheromones and attractants to reduce the number of crop-damaging pests and insects effectively.
The extensive research and development in the agricultural pheromones industry to improve the efficiency of these products further helps in boosting the market growth. For instance, the Earlham Institute, England, identifies and validates biosynthetic enzymes to produce pheromones of the Coccoidea insect superfamily.
The increasing trend of adoption of precision agriculture systems, the use of automated monitoring systems and reduction in manufacturing cost of pheromones is expected to offer boundless opportunities to industry players for investment.
However, the expensive nature and high maintenance cost of various insect pheromones compared to conventional insecticides and pesticides pose a major restraint in the market growth. The high cost of these pheromones makes it an uneconomical large-scale crop protection option. Pheromones themselves are very costly, and the cost per gram of even the least expensive pheromone is also high. Further, its formulation and additional labor charges for its application increase the overall expenditure.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
• Sex Pheromones
• Aggregation Pheromones
• Repellent Pheromones
• Others
By Crop Type
• Field Crops
• Vegetable Crops
• Others
By Function
• Detection & monitoring
• Mass trapping
• Mating disruption
By Mode of Application
• Dispensers
• Taps
• Sprayers
• Others
Geographical Penetration:
North America is the largest market for pheromones with a share of nearly XX% in global sales value in 2020
North America stood at USD XX billion in 2020 and holds the major pheromones market share owing to the wide implementation of integrated pest management solutions for crop production and protection across the region.
The government of the U.S. and Canada are encouraging the utilization of sustainable agrochemicals for crop protection. The presence of various prominent market players in the region such as Suterra LLC (US), ISCA Technologies (US), Pacific Biocontrol Corporation (US) and Russell IPM (US), that manufacture agricultural pheromones, aids in driving the regional market.
The farmers in the region are adopting pheromones for targeted pest control and extensive research on developing innovative semiochemicals that contribute to regional market growth. The region is also among the largest producers of fruits alongside being the largest consumers, as well.
Europe is estimated to hold the market share of XX% in terms of revenue. The rapid expansion of the horticulture sector in countries such as France, Spain, and the U.K. has led to an increase in demand for effective crop protection solutions. The extensive demand for natural and environmentally safe pest control devices and agrochemicals for essential fruit crops such as grapes, plums, peaches, and apples contributes to the demand for these pheromones.
Competitive Landscape
The global pheromones market is fragmented in nature with the presence of many formulators. Through extensive R&D in their laboratories, many major companies like Sumi Agro, Rusell IPM, Biobest and Syngenta Bioline are focussing on developing new pheromones. For instance, in September 2019, Syngenta acquired The Cropio Group.
Through this acquisition Syngenta will became the only company to have access of leading management platforms in the agricultural market. In September 2019, PI Industries (India) acquired Isagro’s India-based subsidiary, Isagro Asia. This acquisition helped in enhancing the PI Industries’ access to the manufacturing capabilities of Isagro Asia, which enabled it to expand its customer base.
This acquisition would also reduce Isagro Group’s financial debt. In March 2019, Trécé Inc. announced the enhancement and development of new pheromone-based insect monitoring aid products in the U.S.
