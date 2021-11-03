Metagenomic Sequencing Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Size, Forecast to 2028
The Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecasting period (2021 - 2028).
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2021 )
Market Overview
Metagenomics is a research field where genomic analysis of microbial DNA from environmental communities is studied. Metagenomic sequencing techniques enable scientists to analyze genes in the given sample.
The method allows researchers to assess bacterial diversity and identify the presence of microbes in various environments. Steps involved in metagenomics sequencing include DNA extraction, library preparation, sequencing, assembly, annotation, and statistical analysis.
View full report: https://bit.ly/3CFL3ub
Market Dynamics
Advanced technological platforms and improved genomic tools
One of the major factors driving the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market is the continuous development of faster sequencing techniques and advancements in different methods to cope with the huge data generated, which are expanding researchers’ capacity to analyze microbial communities from an unlimited variety of environments.
The growing adoption of advanced bioinformatics tools, high throughput screening (HTS) methods, recovery of novel drugs, and development of cost-effective technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are driving the market growth. The development of Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) technology has driven molecular biology research, leading to several discoveries and new insights. Next-generation DNA sequencing technology goes beyond long-established DNA sequencing with its applications that reach across the principles of molecular biology.
On May 28, 2019, a precision medicine biotechnology company, Macrogen, Inc. received South Korean accreditation of Good Clinical Lab Practices from the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and designated as a clinical trial specimen analysis institution. It would benefit Macrogen with improvised clinical diagnostic metagenomics.
Hence, increasing technological advancements regarding DNA sequencing is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Product & Service
• Instruments
• Reagents & Consumables
• Analyses & Data Interpretation Solutions
• Services
• Others
By Workflow
• Data Processing & Analysis
• Sample Processing & Library Preparation
• Sequencing
By Technology
• Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing
• 16S rRNA Sequencing
• Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly
• Metatranscriptomics
By Application
• Drug Discovery
• Clinical Diagnostics
• Veterinary Applications
• Ecological and Environmental Applications
• Industrial applications
• Soil Microbiome Applications
Download free sample: https://bit.ly/3BMlmXK
Geographical Analysis
The north American region holds the largest market share in the global Metagenomic Sequencing market
North America region is dominating the global metagenomic sequencing market accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to technological advancements in the next-generation sequencing procedures along with its increasing applications, favorable initiatives by government and private bodies for the development and adoption of NGS-based metagenomics technologies, the wide adoption of metagenomic diagnostics in the region, and rising awareness of metagenomics sequencing services.
The market players are collaborating to introduce new procedures with innovative technology. For instance, In 2019, Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) entered into a commercial agreement for the sales of Thermo Fisher’s Ion AmpliSeq technology to researchers who use Illumina’s NGS platforms.
Competitive Landscape
The metagenomic sequencing market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., BGI Group, DNAstar, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ), Perkinelmer, Inc., among others.
Trending Topic's, Cancer Registry Software Market, Europe Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market, Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Treatment Market
Market Overview
Metagenomics is a research field where genomic analysis of microbial DNA from environmental communities is studied. Metagenomic sequencing techniques enable scientists to analyze genes in the given sample.
The method allows researchers to assess bacterial diversity and identify the presence of microbes in various environments. Steps involved in metagenomics sequencing include DNA extraction, library preparation, sequencing, assembly, annotation, and statistical analysis.
View full report: https://bit.ly/3CFL3ub
Market Dynamics
Advanced technological platforms and improved genomic tools
One of the major factors driving the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market is the continuous development of faster sequencing techniques and advancements in different methods to cope with the huge data generated, which are expanding researchers’ capacity to analyze microbial communities from an unlimited variety of environments.
The growing adoption of advanced bioinformatics tools, high throughput screening (HTS) methods, recovery of novel drugs, and development of cost-effective technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are driving the market growth. The development of Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) technology has driven molecular biology research, leading to several discoveries and new insights. Next-generation DNA sequencing technology goes beyond long-established DNA sequencing with its applications that reach across the principles of molecular biology.
On May 28, 2019, a precision medicine biotechnology company, Macrogen, Inc. received South Korean accreditation of Good Clinical Lab Practices from the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and designated as a clinical trial specimen analysis institution. It would benefit Macrogen with improvised clinical diagnostic metagenomics.
Hence, increasing technological advancements regarding DNA sequencing is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Product & Service
• Instruments
• Reagents & Consumables
• Analyses & Data Interpretation Solutions
• Services
• Others
By Workflow
• Data Processing & Analysis
• Sample Processing & Library Preparation
• Sequencing
By Technology
• Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing
• 16S rRNA Sequencing
• Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly
• Metatranscriptomics
By Application
• Drug Discovery
• Clinical Diagnostics
• Veterinary Applications
• Ecological and Environmental Applications
• Industrial applications
• Soil Microbiome Applications
Download free sample: https://bit.ly/3BMlmXK
Geographical Analysis
The north American region holds the largest market share in the global Metagenomic Sequencing market
North America region is dominating the global metagenomic sequencing market accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to technological advancements in the next-generation sequencing procedures along with its increasing applications, favorable initiatives by government and private bodies for the development and adoption of NGS-based metagenomics technologies, the wide adoption of metagenomic diagnostics in the region, and rising awareness of metagenomics sequencing services.
The market players are collaborating to introduce new procedures with innovative technology. For instance, In 2019, Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) entered into a commercial agreement for the sales of Thermo Fisher’s Ion AmpliSeq technology to researchers who use Illumina’s NGS platforms.
Competitive Landscape
The metagenomic sequencing market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., BGI Group, DNAstar, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ), Perkinelmer, Inc., among others.
Trending Topic's, Cancer Registry Software Market, Europe Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market, Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Treatment Market
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.