Metallized Rollstock Film Market Geographical regions and Trends to 2028
The Global Metallized Rollstock Film Market is predicted to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028)
Market Overview:
The need for high barrier packaging contributes to metallized films development. Metallized roll stock films are available in the most widely used materials and sizes and are compatible with most form-fill-seal machines. Metallized roll stock film is made up of cast polypropylene (CPP), biaxially-oriented polyethene terephthalate (BOPET) and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP).
These films exhibit a high barrier against oxygen and moisture and find extensive application in the manufacturing sector, particularly for product packaging which requires extended shelf life. The metallized films provide a wide variety of colours for wrapping as well as packaging choices with different sealing and barrier properties. These properties not only provide versatility in design but also increase the protection and quality of products compared to others.
Market Dynamics:
The metallized roll stock film is gaining traction due to changing packaging scenarios in various industries. Also, the glossy look of the metallized roll stock film enhances the brand identity of the products, it also assists high printability, hence used as a branding and promotion tool for industries.
The metallized roll stock films market is witnessing innovations in product development activities pertaining to packaging technology, packaging material development and chemical properties of packaging material. The increase in barrier properties of metallized roll stock film is expected to remain a prominent choice for various packaging applications.
Food products manufacturers are looking for packaging formats that can enhance the shelf life of products to cater to a greater number of people in less time. Metallized roll stock film is an ideal decision to keep items from oxygen and dampness. These factors are expected to augment the global metallized roll stock film market.
However, problems related to product inspection is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
• BOPET Metalized Rollstock Film
• Metallized BOPP Film
• Metallized CPP Film
• Polyester Film
• Others
By Thickness
• Less than 10 microns
• 11 microns – 50 microns
• 51 microns – 100 microns
• 101 microns – 150 microns
• 151 microns & Above
By End-Use Industry
• Pharmaceuticals
• Food Services
• Logistics & Transportation
• Chemical & Fertilizers
• Household
• Others
Competitive Landscape:
The global metallized roll stock film market is fragmented in nature with the presence of many formulators. Cosmo Films, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Toray Plastics Inc. are key players in the market among others.
Emphasis is given on the expansion, merger, acquisition and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. For instance, in August 2018, Cosmo films launched the Cast Polypropylene (CPP) metallized film with high metal bonds.
